Mariah Carey Performs Some Of Her Biggest Hits During Billboard Music Awards

In addition to receiving the Icon Award, Mariah Carey performed a medley of her hits at the Billboard Music Awards.

Carey, whose recent album Caution peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart, proved that her legendary vocals were still ever-present as she took the stage at the Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

She kicked off her performance by hitting her impressive whistle tones before slipping into "A No No." Her children Roc and Roe looked on at their mother, who wore a stunning black and sparkling gown, did what she does best. She also performed her classics "Always Be My Baby," "Emotions," "We Belong Together," and "Hero."

Carey also begins the International leg of her tour to support her 11th solo album on May 22 in Dublin.

Watch her performance above.