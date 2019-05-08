Master P And Romeo Detail The Ups And Downs Of Entrepreneurship In 'I Got The Hook Up-2'

Master P and son Romeo Miller are using comedy to tackle gentrification, entrepreneurship and the importance of family with their forthcoming I Got The Hook Up-2.

The original 1998 film featured Master P and comic AJ Johnson as two low-level criminals affectionately known as Black and Blue. Their retail specialty was boom-box stereos and broken TV’s until a shipment of cellphones accidentally makes their way to the pair. They assume they've hit the jackpot until local crime bosses and the FBI are on their tail.

Now more than 20 years later, I Got The Hook Up-2 picks up with Black and Blue as restaurant owners. Unfortunately, an incident occurs that results in their restaurant being shut down. Black needs cash quick and contact's Blue’s son Fatboy (Fatboy SSE) and his best friend Spyda (DC Young Fly) who bring a box of stolen cell phones. Black decides to sell them only to learn the Colombian cartel’s drug stash, was inside, which Spyda decided to go ahead and sell.

Now Black has to get rid of the burner phones, get his restaurant up and running and pay the cartel back before its too late. The film, which will stream on the Urban Movie Channel was aimed to bring a laugh to families.

“This project is not only hilariously funny, but it expresses the vitality of gentrification, entrepreneurship, and coming together as a family during hard times,” Master P said in a statement. “With all the tragedies in the world, we could all use a good laugh. This is one of the many projects on the way from Genius Minds Films.”

I Got The Hook Up-2's theatrical, VOD, and digital HD release is set for July 12 and will be available for streaming on UMC.tv in October 2019.