Max B Continues Comeback With French Montana-Featured "Don't Push Me"

May 30, 2019 - 2:03 pm by William E. Ketchum III

Harlem icon Max B has been in prison for years now, but he appears to be in the midst of a comeback. With "Don't Push Me," he's released his second new song in about a week's time after going eight years without new music.

"Don't Push Me" remakes Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five's classic "The Message" and revisits Puff Daddy & The Family's "Been Around The World," with Max B spitting the first verse and resurrecting his signature croon for the hook. Longtime friend and collaborator French Montana joins in for the second verse with his own melodic raps. Rolling Stone reports that Max B said he wanted to “recapture some of that old flavor — that Grandmaster Flash feel, that Ice Cube ‘Check Yo Self’ feel. ... There’s no more riding music out there right now, that’s some ancient folklore. So we gotta put that back in perspective. I was coming with some funk.”

The song comes about a week after "Hold On," another French Montana-assisted song that was released on Max B's birthday (May 21). Max and French are currently prepping their Coke Wave 3 mixtape.

Hear "Don't Push Me" above.

Memphis Bleek Rates Tekashi 6ix9ine's "FEFE" As 'Trash'

There’s nothing like a good memorable verse. For rap purists, a stellar set of bars is pivotal when examining whether or not an artist has that “it” factor to swim in hip hop’s turbulent ocean waters. BET’s Rate The Bars digital series picks the brains of legendary rappers by having them grade anonymous lyrics by some of their peers—young and new—before revealing revealing the artist behind the s.

Roc-A-Fella Records alum Memphis Bleek recently went on the show and shared his sentiments on lyrics by everyone, ranging from Jay Z to T.I. In the midst of the conversation, Tekashi 6ix9ine’s “FEFE” came up, and to say the least, Bleek wasn’t impressed.

“I don’t even know like “Why I did that?”/ I don’t even know like “Why I hit that?”/ All I know is that I just can’t wife that/ Talk to her nice so she won’t fight back,” is the verse Bleek rated, in which he gave a zero, claiming it took no creativity to come up with.

"That's Cat in the Hat," Bleek said, comparing the song to Dr. Seuss-level nursery rhymes. “There’s no creativity to that, it was terrible.”

Elsewhere in the episode, the Brooklyn native encountered Jay-Z's verse from Kanye West's “Diamonds From Sierra Leone (Remix),” on which Hov famously boasted, “Bleek could be one hit away his whole career/ As long as I’m alive he’s a millionaire/ And even if I die, he’s in my will somewhere/ So he could just kick back and chill somewhere.”

As expected, Bleek gave it a perfect score. “That n***a ain’t lying cause I been chilling,” he joked. “That’s a 10 because that comes from the big homie himself and that was a love bar, you know that’s my bro.”

Watch the full episode above.

 

 

 

2 Chainz Enlists Amerie To Perform "Rule The World" On 'Ellen'

2 Chainz recently made an appearance on The Ellen Show and enlisted a very special guest essential to the R&B community. The Atlanta-native took the stage with Amerie to perform his hit single, “Rule The World.”

Originally, the song features Ariana Grande, but due to scheduling differences, Amerie filled in for the pop star. The appearance is fitting considering that the track samples Amerie's beloved 2002 single, “Why Don’t We Fall In Love."

Amerie has slowly been making a comeback with the release of her recent projects,  4AM Mulholland and After 4AM. Although we’re sure fans are happy to see the 39-year-old artist make a comeback, she’s reluctant to the trappings of fame.

"For me, the whole reason I do this is not to be cute and sing other people's songs. I don't do this for the photoshoots or the parties or the red carpets—I never liked those,” she told Billboard, adding that, “all those things were the necessary evils that came with having a career in which you could create music.”

Nonetheless, Amerie shined on that stage. Watch the performance above.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Hahaha 1 luv @amerie I appreciate you lending me a helping hand for @theellenshow !! Congrats on the little guy I can't imagine what he was thinking in this pic hahaha #raporgototheleague

A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@2chainz) on May 29, 2019 at 11:34am PDT

Premiere: Diamond D Stays "Maintaining" His Bronx Ties With Lord Tariq & Peter Gunz, And A-Kash

The Bronx is forever the birthplace of hip-hop and those that were around during its infancy still rep it 'til this day. A prime example of this type of love for the art is the enormous production style of BX's own, Diamond D. For over three decades, he's cultivated the true school boom-bap hip-hop sound and his latest album, Diam Piece 2 continues the tradition.

Featuring some of the music game's strongest MCs in Fat Joe, Snoop Dogg, Talib Kweli and others, Diamond produces the tracks and lets the rappers that he admires spit the facts. Of course, it wouldn't be right if the music man/rapper didn't get some bars to flex himself, ya know? But with so many ill word spitters to choose from, he's elected his BX bredren in Lord Tariq & Peter Gunz (yes, that Gunz of VH1's Love and Hip-Hop) to shine with A-Kash on his new single, "Maintaining."

The video, which looks to be in the heart of the Bronx, on some familiar steps to a brick housing unit, screams of the essence of kicking rhymes to your boys while sipping on that brown liquor (I have a feeling that's a Henny bottle they are sharing folks...). Tariq is still sharp with the words and wit. Just has a lil' salt and pepper in his beard to show he's aged well with life. Cameos by legends Sadat X and Grandmaster Caz make this super official.

Check out Diamond D's VIBE Tribe Podcast episode with us from a few weeks ago below...it's dope.

