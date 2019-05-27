Meek Mill Calls Out Cosmopolitan Hotel For Racial Profiling, Lawyer Issues Statement
On Saturday afternoon (May 25), Meek Mill traveled to Las Vegas’ The Cosmopolitan Hotel and Casino to attend a DJ Mustard show. Before he exited the vehicle, the hotel’s employees notified the Philadelphia native that he’s not welcomed on the premises, citing trespassing as the reason.
In a video posted to Mill’s Twitter account, the rapper is seen asking two employees why he faces arrest due to undisclosed “information” the hotel received. In a statement published by TMZ, Mill’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina, said the legal team received information about the hotel’s alleged practices concerning black musicians.
“We have learned the Cosmopolitan maintains a list of African American recording artists who should be denied access for no other reason than their culture and skin color. Such course of conduct constitutes discrimination per se, in violation of state and federal law, and exposes you to significant monetary damages.”
Per News 3 Las Vegas, The Cosmopolitan stated, “As a matter of company policy, we do not comment on legal matters. Our guests’ safety and security always remains our top priority.” Tacopina is calling for an apology for his client and the allowance to permit Mill onto the hotel’s premises. If not, “we intend to pursue all legal recourse against you,” the statement continues.
The cosmopolitan hotel .... and it’s a few other hotels that be doing this to black entertainers because they don’t want too many blacks on they property! Vegas notorious for this too its not just me!!!! pic.twitter.com/HPySp2nh8h
— Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 25, 2019
Arrested for what????? #Cosmopolitanvegss pic.twitter.com/5OvmGBrXKv
— Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 26, 2019
In 2017, another entertainer had a troubling experience concerning hospitality. Drake called out The Madison Club in California for alleged racial profiling during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. “The most offensive place I have ever stayed at in my life with staff who pick and choose who they are going to accommodate based on racial profiling,” he said in a deleted Instagram post. An investigation on behalf of the club was launched following Drake’s public recollection.