Meek Mill To Co-Produce Documentary On Boxer Anthony Joshua

May 10, 2019 - 11:02 am by Camille Augustin

Meek Mill is stepping into the producer lane with his latest venture. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Philadelphia native alongside Roc Nation and sports streaming outlet DAZN will produce a documentary on rising boxer Anthony Joshua.

Titled 40 Days: Joshua-Ruiz, the program will archive the U.K. native's training ahead of his June 1 fight against Andy Ruiz. THR also notes the 40 Days umbrella recently debuted its Canelo Alvarez doc earlier this month.

"DAZN has created a program that explores a fighter's heart and soul. They tell the story of what makes a true champion," Mill said. "I love being part of a project that tells of their grit, sacrifices and dedication outside the gym. It's those things that show true character and should be lauded just as much as the knockouts in the ring." Since 2013, Joshua has fought professionally and has four titles to his name, including the World Boxing Organization World Heavyweight Title.

Mill's foray into the Hollywood sector is accompanied by his addition to the 12 O'Clock Boys film. It's based on a documentary that follows one boy's quest to make an impact within a group of dirt bike riders in Baltimore.

Although the sports doc will air over the course of four six-minute presentations on Mill's YouTube and Instagram accounts, NBC Sports Network will also air the program in its entirety ahead of the bout.

