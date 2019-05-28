Megan Thee Stallion Covers Funeral Costs For Slain Fan

Sad news struck Megan Thee Stallion's fan base this week. After fans alerted Megan that one of her supporters was killed in an incident following her recent club appearance, the Houston native offered to cover the slain victim's funeral costs.

The situation reportedly played out on Twitter during the Memorial Day weekend. A user with the Twitter handle, @GinaWitDaNina informed Meg that her cousin was a huge fan of hers and was killed after he attended one of her concerts.

Without hesitation, the rapper responded with her sincerest condolences. "I'm so sorry to hear that. His energy was amazing when we met," Megan replied under a photo of her with the victim.

Shortly after her reply, it was revealed that Meg Thee Stallion donated $1200 to the fan's GoFundMe page to help cover his funeral costs. She also offered to send more money if needed.

That gesture was definitely kind. Check out Megan's sweet gesture on social media below.