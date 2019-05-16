Megan-Thee-Stallion-DTLR-Fashion-Show-Atlanta Megan-Thee-Stallion-DTLR-Fashion-Show-Atlanta
John Johnson III

Megan Thee Stallion Helps DTLR Celebrate Fashion's Past, Present and Future

May 16, 2019 - 5:01 pm by Beatriz da Costa

Fashion retailer DTLR has always curated the best of streetwear, with their latest fashion show proving the evolution is real and influential.

The fourth annual show took place in Atlanta this spring under a theme titled, "Genesis."  The event took place in Atlanta, GA, with hosts Yung Joc and DTLR's Radio's Tiara LaNiece. DTLR's Apprelle Norton, David Storey and KeJuan McGee curated the event to take their guests "on a journey through the past, present and future of fashion, featuring the latest from top leading brands such as Nike, Puma, Adidas, Levis, Champion, Reebok, Fila, Black Pyramid, New Balance, Tommy Hilfiger, Staple, Hustle Gang, Akoo, Ethika, Odd Sox, and many more."

In addition to presenting some of the hottest looks out, the event also welcomed performances from VIBE NEXT Alumna Megan Thee Stallion. Appearances from the the "Big Ol Freak" rapper was an added effort on DTLR's Vice President of Marketing, Shawn Caesar's part to make the fashion show more of an "experience."

"We wanted to add more of an 'experience' feel to the show this year," Caesar said in a press release. "[We wanted]  to encourage more engagement and interaction from our attendees, and to aid in creating more memories and reasons to stay connected to the DTLR brand long-term."

DTLR is quickly becoming a part of a class of successful upcoming brands. The brand has more than 240 stores in 19 states and Washington D.C. and it manages to combine fashion, sports, entertainment, sports, and community empowerment into one; all while providing their customers with elite footwear, apparel and accessories to match.

See photos from the event below.

 

 

B2K for VIBE Magazine
Matthew Salacuse

The Long Road: The Triumph And Truth Of B2K

Every girl remembers her first crush. Perhaps it was the little boy in kindergarten she played “House” with, or maybe it was her best friend-turned-valentine in middle school. For hundreds of thousands of millennial girls, however, their first love was probably one of the four members of hip-hop’s defiant boy band B2K. Like with all romances, feelings either evolve or dissolve; add 15 years and a reunion tour to the equation and that brooding love story becomes rejuvenated once again.

The women at Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center are in heat. After years of waiting, they’re finally going to meet face to face with the men of B2K, and those crushes aren’t so innocent now. Twenty-somethings flock to the pillared arena drenched in early-2000s drip, except their garb drapes a little differently than it did nearly two decades ago. Their jersey dresses hug their silhouettes a little tighter. The ink on their spray-painted tees donning either the portrait of their favorite B2K member or a stylized script of their own name looks a tad faded. Even their once sprightly screams have transformed into hormonal cat-calls as Omarion, J-Boog, Raz-B and Lil Fizz shoot up one-by-one from hidden trap doors below the stage. The sold-out venue (est. 19,500) swells with pheromones as the quartet strikes a statuesque pose reminiscent of Michael Jackson’s iconic Super Bowl XXVII halftime moment.

The pause is breathtakingly long. One could easily get sucked into the vortex of the group’s gaze, conveniently concealed by tinted shades, but the blank space is fully occupied by shrieks to solidify this reality.

It’s been 15 years since B2K hit the stage together. Fifteen. That’s more than a decade and enough time to graduate from high school, start a “real-life” job, experience the genesis of social media and witness the end of 106 & Park. Yet, here we here.

“Girl you messed up when you let me in,” Omarion sings along to their club single, “Uh-Huh,” as the boys move in a ripple effect to the staircases on stage left and right.

The crowd joins: “Told your best friend that you wanted me / Then she called me up and hipped me to your steez / Told me that you were lookin' for a guy like me…”

The boys erupt into a choreographed number, executing a series of sharp two-steps and pop-n-locks. Their flawless synchronization hasn’t tired. Not a step is missed as the group bobs and weaves through one another to their next mark, their all-white ensembles projecting the stage light back into the audience. The crowd doesn’t take a breath in between verses as they belt out every word to the group’s hypnotizing discography.

One of the most important things learned from shadowing B2K during the apex of their comeback is that timing is everything. While simultaneously entertaining, unpredictable and aggravating, these fleeting moments with the talk of 2019’s tour circuit—for better or for worse—will ultimately provide some type of explanation for more than a decade’s worth of unanswered questions.

--

Haziness aside, the band is back together and claiming their place against a cream seamless in Midtown Manhattan. It’s our first introduction to the boys one month ahead of the Jersey concert, and as seasoned artists in the game, they exhibit a strong sense of awareness of their angles and spacing. Raz-B opens his shoulders at a 45-degree angle so Fizz’s best side can absorb the light. Omarion insists on performing a portion of their stage routine in a diamond-formation of chairs so each acute motion opens a window for members in the back to catch the camera lens.

“Why have one when you can have four Chris Browns?” Lil Fizz will later quip, nodding to their iconic choreography.

Their professionalism and attention to detail keep the room full of production staff on their toes, but B2K’s boyish, around-the-way humor makes them a joy to be around. Like friends who’ve spent the greater part of their childhoods together, they are constantly in game-mode, making inappropriate wisecracks and delivering criticism with a playful burn (Raz’s second ensemble – a captain’s hat and velvet blazer – had to be changed after three-fourths of the group insisted it was too ostentatious for the vibe). That’s probably why shooting with B2K feels like a game of Wack-O-Mole.

During the course of the evening, each member alternates in and out of the Times Square studio at least four times. Omarion, the first one on set, maneuvers between snacking on a fun-size bag of chips and calculating the physics of a new spin-and-toe-kick he put together in mere seconds. In less than an eight count, O moonwalks out and Raz-B emerges in his place. Raz mixes and mingles with folks along the periphery of the set, quizzing them on the best workday, entertainment spots. Then just like that, he disappears.

A flash of anticipation boils until J-Boog arrives. He hovers over the set with business-like acumen, observing the backdrop to coordinate with his wardrobe. He nods in great thought before retreating to the dressing room for a quick shape-up. Lastly, Fizz pops up with no fair warning. It’s tough to see where his attention is as he stands in perfect silence. By the time Fizz gets acclimated, he’s already slipped away until the last hurrah.

Now, there are theories about what fragrant extracurricular activities may be transpiring as each of them waltzes back into the studio with a noticeably tranquil demeanor, but to state anything as a fact would be a variation of the truth.

There are several mutations of B2K’s story – some rumors, others exaggerations. It all depends on who tells it, but the one constant is how quickly their conception and ascension happened.

As their tale goes, the group met in 1998. At the time, Jarell Damonté “J-Boog” Houston Sr., De'Mario Monte “Raz-B” Thornton and Dreux Pierre “Lil Fizz” Frédéric were a part of a different group called Melodic. It wasn’t until New Year’s Eve ‘99 that they invited Omari Ishmael “Omarion” Grandberry to join the band. (False reports claim they met at Marques Houston’s 18th birthday party, but the quartet debunked that rumor in an interview with AOL’s BUILD series.) The new quartet would call themselves B2K, an acronym for “Boys of the New Millennium,” of the “Y2K” (the year 2000) era. B2K, the final four, or as Raz will later kid, the Avengers – whatever you want to call them, it would turn out that their star power, in fact, was somewhat supernatural.

They were all inner city kids by way of Los Angeles, California. Fizz notes they “probably would have never hung out with each other” as they were from different parts of the city. Yet, some unearthly force saw the vision before them.

“Los Angeles is a melting pot for all different cultures and creativity. It's really a ground to cultivate artists,” Omarion explains. “Life has shaped it where the fellas [the pioneering three] were already linked up together and certain family members know certain family members... This is meant to be.” (Jhene Aiko, who was marketed as Fizz’s cousin, was also their labelmate on the now-defunct TUG; Fizz and Omarion’s ex-partner, Apryl Jones, knew each other since they were teens.)

The group breached mainstream success in 2001 with their Tricky Stewart-produced debut single, “Uh Huh,” a punchy dance record with repetition too irresistible to disregard. The boys’ debut album B2K was next, peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart. The certified-Gold project included the follow-up releases, “Gots Ta Be” and “Why I Love You.”

By the end of the year, B2K — or rather the life-size poster versions of them, courtesy of Word Up! Magazine — were plastered on the walls and ceilings of just about every pre-teen and teen girl’s bedroom. You could even own a supplemental portrait of your favorite member: Omarion, the Scorpio; J-Boog, the Leo; Raz-B, the Gemini; and Lil Fizz, the Sag.

After embarking on Scream Tour II with Lil Bow Wow, the group returned in 2002 with their fourth single, “Bump, Bump, Bump,” an R. Kelly-penned banger featuring Diddy (the group would later announce their decision to retire songs written by Kelly after the tour due to his ongoing sexual abuse accusations). The song served as an appetizer for their 2002 sophomore project, Pandemonium!. The album debuted at No. 10 on the Billboard 200. “Bump, Bump, Bump” peaked at No. 1 on the Hot 100, becoming the group’s first number one hit and the last time a boy band would sit atop the chart for nearly 16 years — a record that was broken in March 2019 by the Jonas Brothers.

The new millennium wasn’t an uncommon timezone for boy bands. *NSYNC, the Backstreet Boys and 98 Degrees were mainstays, but everything about B2K felt different. For starters, they were an all-black, hip-hop group that oozed a flava that couldn’t be taught. “We contributed to a type of freedom. Our style, the colors that we chose to wear, it was very unique,” Omarion explains.

The video for “Girlfriend,” directed by producer and B2K’s then-manager Chris Stokes, is a perfect illustration of what they brought to the table. It assembled an elite cast of black actors and musicians including Will Smith, Vivica A. Fox, and Ronald Isley. The visual storytelling was indicative of a black teenage saga minus the Godfather-esque kidnapping scenes, but there were several other defining factors. Their vocals possessed more attitude; their lyrics illustrated a sexual maturity; their choreography flowed with ease; their oversized velour jackets with sports bands to match appeared “rougher” than their more pop counterparts. For music executives and future pop stars, B2K’s natural vibe would be something to aspire to or even steal, but for them, it was just what being a ghetto superstar was all about.

The term “ghetto supastar” originates from Pras’ 1998 collaboration with Ol Dirty Bastard and Mya, but was reintroduced around 2002 with B2K’s hit, “Girlfriend (Remix).” The phrase carries a lot of different meanings, much like how the “F” in Weezy F. Baby stands for an array of adjectives, but Boog’s definition seems the most fitting. “I'm all for the deprived legends,” he says candidly. “I'm from Compton. Some of the greatest artists in music history come from there. So when I say ghetto superstar, it's ‘cause there's a million superstars there for me – football to baseball – that just never get the chance. A ghetto superstar is somebody that comes from there and was always a star.”

The height of their success, although fleeting, captured the zeitgeist of early 2000s pop culture – the retro fashion, the dynamic dance moves, and overnight stardom. The Millennium Tour is just a capsule to solidify that notion. The demand for the reunion was merciless, as they tell it. “Dang y’all still ain’t forgot about this,” Fizz remembers asking himself. They hadn’t. The three-month, spring tour has grossed $5 million and sold more than 56,542 tickets in just two months, making it the second-highest grossing tour of 2019.

In many aspects, it really was about timing, Omarion discloses. Fizz and O finished filming for the Love & Hip Hop franchise, Boog inked multiple undisclosed business deals, and Raz-B just returned from a seven-year adventure in China. Their synched schedules heavily impacted their decision to say yes to the tour promoter’s pleas, but Raz concedes his handiwork ultimately thrust the wheels in motion. “I’ve been trying to put the group together for 16 years,” he admits, noting his efforts to secure the B2K trademark for the group. “Just like Fizz said, I never left the group. They like to say the universe; I like to say the price.”

The announcement of the tour’s lineup, comprised of Chingy, Bobby Valentino, Ying Yang Twins, Lloyd, Pretty Ricky, and Mario, triggered some artists. Fellow singer and child star, Sammie, criticized the tour organizers for excluding him. “Can we go on record and finally say that the promoter reached out to B2K to go on tour,” Boog clarifies, dismissing the question playfully. “We didn't have nothing to do with none of that other stuff – the lineup, nothing.”

Drama aside (or at least for the moment), the boys assert the tour has been, “straight pandemonium.” A girl at the Newark meet-and-greet was so frantic to see Fizz that she leaked a little on his lap in the midst of getting her picture taken. “It's funny to see them hold back 'cause they're adults,” Omarion muses, although, in Fizz’s case, that girl let go. “But then they come to the experience and they wanna grab you and stuff again.” Soiled trousers and a couple of wolfish hands reaching for their packages in the front row would turn out to be the least of their worries.

 

B2K has been up all night. Nearly 30 minutes before our scheduled sit-down at Jersey City’s Hyatt Regency Hotel, they cancel the interview. Less than 12 hours prior, Raz-B shares an Instagram video, announcing his resignation from the Millennium Tour, less than 10 shows in.

“Raz-B is officially off the tour,” he declared in the now-deleted PSA. “I don’t feel safe because I feel like Chris Stokes is around.”

Hours after his initial announcement, Raz rescinds his retirement, stating he will persevere due in part to his fans. None of the members respond to his statement on social media. A rep confirms the tour is happening, but the guys’ aura is too heavy to commit to an in-person interview today. Frankly, this snag in the schedule feels all too familiar.

In 2004, Stokes shocked fans by announcing the group’s disbandment. The news landed just as shockingly as Raz’s recent video and hit B2K’s day-one fanbase like a punch in the gut. The breakup ultimately activated a butterfly effect of bad news.

The first headline reported that the members were unsatisfied with Stokes’ management and demanded to be compensated fairly. That blurb was eclipsed by Raz-B’s home video accusing Stokes, his cousin, of molesting him as well as others in the group. (Stokes has adamantly denied the abuse accusations. In 2018, he tweeted: “I never hurt any of B2K.”) While Omarion, Fizz, and Boog denied the allegations, still citing the mishandling of finances as the reason, Raz’s claim left a dark cloud over the group. The real-life nightmare arrived on the heels of their 2014 dance cult classic You Got Served, and smack-dab in the middle of the blogging era. Our understanding of PTSD and sexual assault, pre-Me Too movement, was in the grey area, which opened the door to insensitive jokes on the Internet and in pop culture (Yung Joc’s 2008 single “Lookin’ Boy” makes a thoughtless remark about Raz’s allegations). It also didn’t help that Fizz recorded a YouTube video dissing Omarion’s solo success and dismissing Raz-B’s truth.

Not everyone took the break-up lightly. Girls around the nation drained their eyes. Literal tears. “I attribute it to watching [Michael] Jordan retire after his third ring. You're like, ‘No way, that's not what I want to see. You're still great. Come back, please,’” Boog realizes. “I think back, when we were younger, we really didn't understand how intense the situation was. But meeting [the fans] now, 15 years later and hearing them talk about it and how devastated they were, I kind of get it more as an adult. Like ‘damn, that was kind of messed up.’” Fizz echoes the thought. “We weren't there. It's different when you're in the game. You're not able to see it,” he echoes. “The fish looking out the bowl can't see how big it is.”

B2K’s end marked another loss for pop culture. The industry already sustained two hits with the Spice Girls disbanding in 2000, followed by 98 Degrees’ dispersion in 2002. But to lose B2K, a staple of black representation within the millennial market, felt like a devastatingly low blow. Even so, Raz-B’s recent triggering remarks unveil the haunting effects of childhood trauma and the pressure on black men to suffer in silence.

Fans rallied behind Raz after his Instagram announcement, but reports of unrest within the group were also met with huff-and-puff attitudes as if folks believed the singer intended to sabotage the tour. The relentless spotlight of social media coupled with the lasting impression of built-up anguish is a lethal cocktail and has only spilled over as time has progressed. The gravity of Raz-B’s plight hit again when he was arrested in May 2019 for domestic abuse against his current girlfriend, with less than 10 shows left on the tour.

“Raz-B takes full responsibility for his actions,” the singer’s team said in a statement following his arrest. “This incident represents a turning point after years of isolation, surpassed emotions, and unhealthy coping mechanisms in response to childhood trauma… Being on tour has forced deep-seated issues to resurface that must be addressed.”

I ask Raz-B during our solo phone conversation, nearly 15 shows after his video statement and ahead of his arrest if he feels comfortable with the tour’s current atmosphere. He snickers knowingly. “I’m very grateful and happy that B2K is back together. That’s my comment,” he says with political correctness. It’s a predictable, yet contradictory sound bite. Weeks prior to our phoner, Raz welcomed dialogue, encouraging me to come to the interview with “good questions.” Even as the group and individual interviews commenced, he frequently complimented the line of questioning, but only spoke openly when he was alone, and even then, he offered neutral answers. “I just want to stay in a real positive space if you know what I’m doing. I know you want to get your story,” he utters, hesitant to stir any more controversy.

Perhaps, this turbulence needed to develop in order for it to be addressed, but his final answer – vague in one regard – indicates that his perspective on that portion of B2K’s history will only come when he is ready.

--

Past and present trauma and the constant cycle of loved ones dying to gun violence isn’t a part of every pop star’s “True Hollywood Story.” Unfortunately, when you’re black and connected to the hip-hop landscape, this sort of pain is omnipresent. Nonetheless, the show is still expected to go on.

One hour before their Newark, New Jersey stage debut and 30 minutes ahead of their rapid-fire VIP meet-and-greet, Lil Fizz’s chirpy ringtone interrupts our group sit-down backstage. West coast rapper Nipsey Hussle has been shot six times outside of his South Central, Los Angeles clothing store.

The room feels as though it’s been pressurized. Arm hairs stand at attention and the silence feels eerily like thunder. The conversation pivots into a quest for information. As J-Boog and Fizz touch base with their people via cell, it becomes apparent how small the L.A. community is. J-Boog is close to Hussle’s wife, Lauren London; Fizz refers to the L.A. artist as his “brother”; Omarion went to Hamilton High School with him; Raz says they were in talks of creating new music. Their immediate reactions to the news are the most sobering. Fizz masks his watering eyes behind a pair of shades before burying his head in his lap. Boog, anguished and stricken with distress, disappears on the phone between a crack in the wall. It feels invasive to stare.

Nipsey Hussle is confirmed dead seconds after the hour-long meet-and-greet ends. By then, they’ve already retreated to their dressing rooms for showtime. With mobs of people crying at the loss of someone they’ve never met, it makes you wonder: how will they go on?

--

Before the Millennium Tour started, the group anticipated hurdles. With a history as turbulent as theirs, expecting bumps should be mandatory. “We always knew what it would take if we decided to do it again. It’s like a formula that we’ve always stuck to,” Omarion confesses. “I think you have to [expect] unforeseen occurrences, but we definitely didn't focus on that.”

Nip’s death was obviously never something they could account for, but they were aware of the questions that would be asked about them. Where have you been? Why did you break up? Are you guys friends again? Perhaps that’s why they included the summary video in the opening act of their show. Produced by Artistar Entertainment’s Deji LaRay, the three-minute visual takes fans through a digital View-Master of newsreels from the start of their career to the very end – the good, the bad, and the ugly. A handful of women in the front middle section of the Prudential Center literally screamed, “OMG,” stunned by the group’s transparency.

“We seen it before the tour started,” Fizz says. “We were all in shock like, wow, this is incredible. It gives everybody the story leading up to now. I think it added a lot of shock value to the tour.”

Raz, on the other hand, seems standoffish about the video when asked about it individually. “Hey, it is what it is,” he says matter-of-factly. “We want to touch on one part of the story, and it is what it is… That chapter of life is there.”

Another foreseeable element was the work that needed to be done for the tour to happen. Sure, there were strict dietary restraints and workout schedules, but it’s also worth noting the self-care, therapy, and communication amongst the members. “I think that is the therapy, which is the communication, speaking as enlightened four brothers from four different corners of the universe,” Raz-B says. Communication doesn’t mean they agree on everything, but it seems to have played a part in why the tour continues to go on despite its various missteps.

Lessons have been learned both on and off the stage. For three of the members, fatherhood has taught them self-love and the value of time. For Raz, his hiatus in China taught him culture, “grace, humility, [and] more compassion.” As a group, they learned financial literacy. “There’s always a conversation about business when it comes to the entertainment industry,” Omarion explains. “First of all, most artists that are creative are not administrative. How do you play a show and then go backstage, make sure your numbers [are] right? It's really difficult.”

Boog cosigns Omarion’s sentiment, illustrating a tale that is all too common amongst early-2000s acts who weren’t involved in their financial planning. “It’s so much going on, and then things get moving and you start to not check on everything the way you're supposed to check on everything,” he recalls, seemingly from personal experience. “If you not in it for the business and you in it for the fame and the little trinkets, then you just gonna be like whatever. That's the way the industry eventually gets you out of your business. Then you look back like, ‘damn I should've been on my sh*t.’”

Although the music industry is a tough teacher at times, the group insists the lessons they learned in communication, family, and money are at the forefront of their reunion and their individual endeavors.

--

To witness four fine black men who stole a fragment of every girl’s childhood on stage feels electrifying. What’s been a reunion for the boys has also turned into a homecoming and celebration for former middle school and high school friends. It feels like “old times” – girls gushing over autographs on their vintage denim jackets. Sadly, this string of shows and the nostalgic moments that come with them could quite possibly be a one-and-done.

There’s one question that the guys didn’t anticipate being asked: What’s next for B2K? They joke about a 2019 album continuing that “ghetto superstar” pizzaz, but their brazen laughs and round-about ways of answering the question at hand shows the group’s next steps are the furthest thing from their minds. Instead, the focus lies on their individual paths, which potentially includes solo projects from each member after the Millennium Tour’s hype dissolves. The self-care, however, starts now. With less than one-fourth of the tour left, B2K reveals Raz-B made a “brave decision” to not perform during their three-show streak in Florida “as he embarks on this self-care journey.”

“At the end of the day, we’re all grown men and we all live our own separate lives,” Fizz reveals during a short intermission in the tour schedule. “It’s not like we’re brothers and best friends and hang out after the tour. Everybody’s home. I haven’t spoken to any of them. They haven’t spoken to me. And you know, that’s just that. It’s business, but we know what it is. When we come together, the spirit takes over.”

Fizz’s outrightly honest words land as brutally as the realization that the cast of Friends won’t be meeting at Central Perk anymore. It stings, but it’s reality. B2K’s brotherhood is by no means artificial. We’ve seen it up close backstage, at intimate shoots, and on arena stages. “The love is there,” Raz says. “Even when you dislike them for a moment or you guys got into a miscommunication, if we can come back to a cohesive space of love, then you’re cool.” So if by chance fans get to see the group together again—on wax, on screen, on stage— it’ll have to be left in the unpredictable hands of timing.

--

Photographer:  Matthew Salacuse Photo Assistant: Carl Chisolm Stylist: Mickey Freeman, Winnie StaCkz Concert Videographer: Jason Chandler BTS Videographer: Kristen White

Additional Style Credits (Header/Cover Image) | Omarion | Coat: Yves Saint Laurent, Pant: Fear of God, Necklace: Talent's own, Boots: Yeezy, Sunglasses: Versace // Lil Fizz | Sunglasses: Tom Ford, Shirt: Hakan Akkaya, Pant: Huf Worldwide, Shoes: Top Owens Collection, Necklace: Cartier // Raz B | Hat: FreeMen By Mickey, Jacket and Pant: Hakan Akkaya, T-shirt: Dissimilis, Boots: Louis Vuitton, Sunglasses: Rayban, Watch: Valdecio Collection // J-Boog | Blazer, Necklace and Sunglasses: Versace, Leather Tie and Pant: Hakan Akkaya, Boots: Angela Mitchell

Ari Lennox
Ari Lennox

NEXT: Ari Lennox Is R&B's Around The Way Girl

When it comes to the inspiration behind her debut album Shea Butter Baby, Ari Lennox doesn’t coat her answer with elaborate vernacular. As we’re thrift shopping in Brooklyn’s popular L Train Vintage, the singer-songwriter is honest and thoughtful as she flips through abandoned designer gowns and heavy leather jackets. Without taking a beat between finding a perfect graphic tee to match her black jeans from Topshop, she confesses, “The common denominator is ni**as, but it’s just mad sh*t about my life.”

As Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell’s 1967 classic "Ain’t No Mountain High Enough" plays over the store’s speakers, Ari smiles with delight at the idea of love in all forms. There’s not enough room for bitterness as the singer embarks on a journey of self-realization with Shea Butter Baby. The soulful LP is playful in nature but intentional, as Ari courts possible love interests on tracks like “Chicago Boy,” “Broke” with J.I.D. and “Speak To Me.” There are also moments of ultimate self-care like the DIY tune “New Apartment,” where growth is discovered in the most simple scenarios (“No longer afraid of the dark/Cus that light bill changed my heart/made a ni**a act smart”).

But the most stripped moments of the album are interludes, which happen to be moments from her Instagram Live sessions. The use of a higher pitch is akin to Cole’s alter ego “Lil Cole” used on his tracks like “Forbidden Fruit” and “Brackets,” adding wonders to Ari’s take on the design. Professions of loneliness, emotionally abusive relationships and good ol’ freak sh*t remind the listener how genuine and raw Ari (born Courtney Salter) is.

“People will appreciate who you are when you're naturally being who you are,” she says. Since the days of the Washington, D.C. native belting covers on YouTube, Ari has mastered the art of being yourself. Releasing her first mixtape Five Finger Discount in 2012, the singer toyed with styles inspired by André 3000 and Janelle Monae, keeping her kinetic vocals all her own. This was later felt on the Ariography breakout, “La La La.” Just a few moon cycles later, fate would place her on Omen’s “Sweat It Out” and on the radar of J. Cole, who made her the first woman and sanger signed to Dreamville Records.

“I was surprised people actually loved it as much as they do ‘cause I was just playing around,” she says of her studio debut EP PHO. Released in 2016, the seven-track project polished Ari’s sound, keeping her homegirl aura intact. The process wasn’t without struggle. “I recorded it on a cheap mic and on a cheap laptop,” she recalls of her early DIY days. “My homeboy Mez mixed it to angelic heights but I recorded it on trash mics and I was drunk [on] half of the recordings. (Laughs) I'm always going to take an experience and a fire beat and marry it all together with adult melodies. I try to paint, just like Frank Ocean paints with his lyrics. I try in similar ways to paint my life into these songs.”

The arrival of the buzzy single “Whipped Cream” felt like the victory for Ari, given the wide gap in her discography. Between 2016 and 2018, the singer toured with Cole for his 4 Your Eyez Only Tour and hit the festival circuit for performances at Trillectro and Soulquarius. While work was steady, her heart wasn’t, causing a few roadblocks in her life path.

“I don’t see how I can ever be happy doing music again. I don’t want to write and I don’t want to listen to any beats,” she tweeted in August 2018. ”I don’t want to perform. I think I’m literally done. Never thought I could feel that way but I do.” The doubt seems to be universal for women in today’s R&B terra. Just before the release of her Grammy-nominated album CTRL, SZA similarly issued a stream of consciousness on social media about stepping away from music. Black women in soul music have always faced several barriers while getting to the surface (ie: Phyllis Hyman and Vesta Williams), but in the mad dash for streaming milestones, quick singles and racially ambiguous acts are pushed to the forefront, leaving black women singing the blues in the background.

For Ari, her doubt rests on the hands of time. “Things didn't happen as fast as I thought,” she admits. “I've been trying to be a singer ever since I was 2 years old and I'm a whole 27 years old now so it's like, things can happen or they can't. It's a humbling experience every year, every day. 'Will the people see it? Will they get it?' That's where the doubt is. Sometimes they do and sometimes they don't.”

The sonic shift happened for Ari sooner than expected. After the success of “Whipped Cream,” “Shea Butter Baby” featuring Cole arrived shortly after on the Creed II soundtrack, bringing her to center stage. Her sultry twang and the commands of banging near trash cans is an unfiltered mood we all aspire to reach, while her bossman’s guest verse is another win for his latest bout of features. Working with the Dreamville creator comes easily for Ari (he also produced the fluid “Facetime” during their first session together in 2016), but sometimes, the creative challenge simmers.

“It's really cool [working with Cole] but it depends,” she admits. “It can be 'Here's a beat, do whatever you want with it.' So I just go ham and be free, or he might just be like, 'I got this and wrote this down. Do you think you can just sing over it and do some adlibs?' That's the easiest. I love that like, 'You know what you want and I can just do what I gotta do.'”

In the Dreamville crew, the artists are more of a family unit than a record label. This was seen during their inaugural festival in Cole’s home state back in April and most recently at Ari’s weekday listening for Shea Butter Baby in New York (May 6). Dreamville president Ibrahim "IB" Hamad and EarthGang arrived early to cheer on their soul sister along with Ari’s manager Justin LaMotte and creative director Paris Cole. Labelmates like Omen (who co-produced “BMO”) and J.I.D. have done the same from the digital sidelines. Ari says the Dreamville family is also quick to send love and attention to one another. “He’ll ask, ‘Are you alright? How are you doing?’” she says. “It's vice versa. I'll ask him. He'll ask me. It's the same way with everyone in the crew. That's all we can do and talk to each other when we can. It's just love. It's good vibes. Really good vibes. The energy is that real.”

Because of Dreamville’s familiar and comforting nature, Ari is free to take creative leaps and bounds. “I just wanted to make it clear that I’m here with a message,” she said of making the album title Shea Butter Baby. “I just want people to get hip. This is what black women and natural women, in general, have to go through, your pillows will get f**ked up, somebody will get mad, you know? This is what we do to make sure our hair is healthy and moisturized.” In addition to her layered lyric style on the album, Ari listed each song on her album with different hair types. The album cover is also a homage to Diana Ross’ 1970 release, Everything Is Everything.

“I want to eventually graduate to Diana Ross vibes, but right now I'm just a casual bi**h,” she says about her “ratchet glamorous sweetie-patootie” style. "My favorite style inspirations are between Rihanna and Diana Ross. Diana is so glamorous with the sh*t and both of them are glamorous and took a lot of risks. I didn't realize that Diana was getting naked, real sheer and naked in some of her fits. I want to be that chick one day but for now, I like nice graphic tees and my Topshop black jeans. I also like a nice sexy satin dress with an open toe heel. So it's between those two fits really, those styles."

During our thrift store run, Ari finds pieces that match her aesthetic. It’s been more than an hour and her cart is filled with vintage threads. One number is a silky purple dress with gemstones that would make and any Golden Girl blush. There’s also an edgy denim dress that she can bust a stiff twerk to. Her fashion sense has matured over time as she name drops lines like House of CB and Laura Dewitt. Like her fashion ambitions, there’s so much more Ari wants to conquer. While naming some of her favorite soul sisters in the game like Teyana Taylor, Ella Mai and Queen Najia, Ari believes the tides are changing for women in R&B.

“I think it's in good hands. I think there are some things I can contribute to [R&B] as well,” she says. “Queen Najia, she's fire as hell. There's beyond hope with people like Queen Najia. I love that she's just herself. I'm trying to get a baby and a man very soon. That's goals. She's just living her life and there's no f**king rules, she's killing it and killing half these artists out here. She's blessed.”

In the meantime, Ari hopes her discography provides comfort for fans while bringing the feels of Teedra Moses and Alicia Keys. “I feel lucky that I finally have something that's making people say, 'Wow,'” she says. “I just get to be happy doing what I want to do. As long as I'm happy making the songs I'm making, it will be fine. That's all I need to be rich. I just need my nice $200,000 home in the middle of nowhere in Atlanta and my two Akita dogs and I'll be fine. Whatever I got to do to get that, I'll be good.”

TOBi
Anthony Gebrehiwot of Xvxy Photo

Meet TOBi: The Nigerian Artist Who Picked His Passion Over Family Expectations

When thinking of soul music, it’s easy to resort to the legends of the genre first, like Marvin Gaye and Four Tops, just to name a couple. However, one should also think of a towering, yet soft-spoken artist by the name of TOBi. During a New York visit, the 6’3” Toronto resident explains how he isn't like the traditional soul music that many people are familiar with, citing the aforementioned artists. In fact, TOBi, dressed street style fly with a Kappa sweatsuit and black fedora, creates what he calls "unapologetic soul music." The 26-year-old speaks thoroughly and candidly when explaining exactly what that means. It all comes down to undeniably being himself, he says, and doing as much as he can and as much as he wants with his music.

"[It] is not restricted to a genre," he says of his self-described art form. "Unapologetic soul music, to me, is music that explores your deepest feelings, your fears, your joys, the things that make you tick."

This definition of his craft has been a main component of TOBi's musicality since he discovered music was his passion around the cusp of double digits. Even at that young age, 10-year-old TOBi associated the creation of music with how it made him feel, which was nothing but "good inside." TOBi was figuring out all that he could do with music, whether it was writing it or singing and rapping to it, all three skills that he employs today, and each discovery was fundamental in helping him get through a difficult period in his life: immigrating from Nigeria to Toronto. Music not only brought him joy at that time but also served as coping mechanism, because the move wasn't all sunshine and daisies for him.

When he and his family moved to Toronto, the six of them stayed in a two-bedroom home, with the children in one room and his parents in the other. They lived in a low-income neighborhood at the time and although the move wasn't entirely pleasant, there's a reason why TOBi discovering his love for music occurred around the same time his move to North America did.

"I think it coincides during that time because I utilized creating poetry and rap music as a coping mechanism for change," he explains. "For me to be able to have an outlet and not to go talk to people all the time about how this was going—because my natural predisposition was introversion. So, as an introvert, having that outlet to still be able to express how I was feeling inside was almost like stumbling upon the greatest thing ever."

Here, the buzzing talent shares exactly who he is as an artist and what his recently released Still album reveals about TOBi, the human being.

--

VIBE: You sing and you rap. Would you describe yourself as an artist that's a rapper singer like Drake, or do you veer towards one more than the other? TOBi: Yeah, it's interesting when people describe me online in different groups. Some will say rapper, some will say singer. I would consider myself an artist that utilizes both to create a song that means something. Whatever method I'm using at the time, it's just what it is. Sometimes I rap more, sometimes I'll sing more.

How did you get started in the music industry? How was your journey to where you are today? I would say it's been an ongoing process. I started really recording music when I was a teenager in high school and putting stuff online. You know, MySpace, all those different platforms. But for real I would say my first real project that I put out was in 2016, it was called FYI. That's an EP that I created with a producer from Toronto, Nate Smith. I would say that's my first real foray into the music industry as TOBi.

As TOBi.... So, before TOBi the artist, who were you? What were you doing? I had hella names, hella pseudonyms that I was going by. I think it was just music that I thought sounded cool rather than music that felt really personal and genuine to who I am.

Did you have other career paths, or other passions that maybe clashed with music? I mean even though I wanted to be an artist, my family was not down for that. A big part of that move to Canada was like, "okay, we're about to move here because you're about to go this school and this school, get this education and become a doctor or a lawyer." It's the typical story you ask anybody from where they come from. Any first generation or newcomer family that's usually the path, right? So, there's a lot of friction externally with my family on that. But also internally, there was a lot of turmoil choosing which path to go on.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Seeing this in my city in support of my new album means everything. STILL is out now! Much love to @spotifycanada @spotify

A post shared by TOBi (@sincerelytobi) on May 4, 2019 at 7:44am PDT

Is there still that friction with your family or have they come to accept the fact that this is what you want to do and that you can actually be successful at it? Yeah, they've come to accept it through many conflicts, for sure. We've had a number of conflicts about it. But you know, at the end of the day, they see that it's something that I've been doing for so long. It's something that I'm really passionate about and it's working. They just needed to see that. Also, they weren't gonna let me slide and not finish my undergrad. For me, completing that as well, that was to them like, "OK, he's old enough, he'll figure it out."

What did you study in undergrad? Biology.

Once you graduated undergrad, was it like, "OK, this is like a Plan B for him, now he can go after what he wants?" For them, absolutely. For them, it was that, "you got this." Now it's the trust factor. Can we trust this guy is able to make these kinds of decisions?

Would you say that being Nigerian influences your music? [It] definitely does because my earliest, formidable memories are from me growing up in Nigeria. Living there for eight years, I remember so many stories. I remember the food, I remember the language, the culture.... I remember all these nuances that are still residual memories but they come up every so often into the forefront. I think on this album I tapped back into that consciously.

Are there specific Nigerian artists that influence you or even Canadian artists that influence you? Yeah, so I'll start with the Nigerian side. Some artists that influence me are Fela Kuti, Majek Fashek, King Sunny Adé, those are more of the older artists that influence me. And then modern, probably Burna Boy, this dude named Brymo, he's from Nigeria, he's amazing. There's some influence of him actually in this project as well. Overall though, as far as contemporary hip-hop music, I would say Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, Frank Ocean. I just like artists that truly delve into the different aspects of their emotionality.

Who do you see yourself collaborating with? Would you see those artists as well? That's a good question. Definitely, Kendrick, definitely Frank Ocean for sure. Producers, Pharrell. I think Pharrell brings something special out of the artist that he collaborates with. He gets them to step out of their comfort zone. He can work with the Clipse, and then he can also work with some pop sounds and do Despicable Me soundtracks. So that's definitely someone I would love to collaborate with. I think we can do something amazing.

As an artist, what would you say are three goals that you would want to accomplish within the next five years? I definitely want to go on tour in different continents. I want to go across the world and connect with as many humans as possible, that's one. Two, I want to be a songwriter for other artists as well. I want to be able to tap into other experiences and be able to create music that doesn't just reflect my life, but speaks to others as well. And lastly, I want to be involved in what I see as a movement. A movement of self-discovery, an awakening of self-awareness as well. I feel like in 2019, and going forward, we as global citizens are becoming more and more aware of the world around us and the world within us as well. That's personally from a psychological perspective and a mental health and well-being perspective. I want to be more aware of not just the literature but also what movements are occurring and how I can be involved in it as an artist to create a platform to put that out there.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Still tryna paint Picasso's 📷 @jamilnotjamal

A post shared by TOBi (@sincerelytobi) on Jan 25, 2019 at 4:53pm PST

Is there any movement now that you're passionate about, that you see yourself getting involved in? Absolutely. One movement that I'm really passionate about is this kind of awakening of self-healing. I don't know if you see this but even on social media, on Twitter or Instagram, there's a lot of people who promote healthy consumption of food, drinks, music, media, books. So like a healthy consumption of taking things into your body, right. Because that essentially becomes who you are. That's something I've been very passionate about on a personal level. I'm still working on that, because I don't want to come out and be an ambassador for something I'm not applying to myself. That's my major thing right now and I love it. That's why I love a lot of these new artists coming out. I love Solange, I think she's a huge proponent for that. Not just through her music but through what she says, through what she does, and her actions. I like to align myself with those kinds of groups.

Now let's get into your album. Why the name Still? I remember the name was so many different things before Still. Still was the perfect word to encompass what was going on in there. There's different layers to it. First one that I'll speak on is the persistence and the dedication. When I was creating this project, I've been making it for two years but the stories on there are from when I was eight years old. It almost feels like I've been writing this project for 15 years, that's what it feels like to me. Just that ongoing process of change and growth as an individual and persistence, it's still. It's ongoing, it keeps on going even after the project. It keeps on going, it doesn't stop. And then secondly, one thing that's always been very important to me is presence and being grounded in the present moment. To be still is to be centered and almost fixated in the current experience. So that word is perfect.

 

For Still, can you speak on specific experiences in your life that you pulled inspiration from? There's a number of experiences. Some of the songs were a bit difficult to write because of the experiences. But, I remember clearly, vividly when I first moved to Canada and having my family come with me afterwards and where we lived. We lived in this apartment in a kind of low-income area. It was a two-bedroom apartment and there was six of us in there and all the kids were in one room and I just remember it was small. It was very small but it was fine. I was just happy that we were all together. And I drew on that a bit on some of the songs on there and what those times were like, right and seeing the growth of not just me but my family as well. Like my mom for sure.

That's another experience that I drew from. Her coming into the country, working manual labor overnight and then she transitioned into the role that she's currently in where she runs the whole company and watching her grow from that, that was motivating for me as well. Still, you know, the story's for her, too. And then there's pieces in the album that speak about my more rebellious teenager years, getting up to no good.

What can fans and new listeners expect from Still? They should expect to be moved. Not just physically, because some of the beats are slapping, but also on an emotional level. It's a bit of a trip listening to it from top to bottom. I've listened to it on some late nights before going to bed, and every time I listen to it, I'm even tapping into something new that I subconsciously put into the project that I wasn't consciously aware of that I did. So I would like listeners to be able to experience certain emotions and feel free with it. Not to try to repress anything, just let it go, just let it come free. You gotta let it go sometimes. And expect that flame, expect that sonic flame, now and forever.

View this post on Instagram

 

“Sweet Poison” video is now live via @okayplayer. Much love to them and @ivie.ani for the write up. Amped for y’all to see this one! Link in bio ❤️🥀

A post shared by TOBi (@sincerelytobi) on Feb 27, 2019 at 3:03pm PST

