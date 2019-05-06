Duchess Of Sussex Meghan Markle Welcomes A Baby Boy With Prince Harry

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and her husband Prince Harry welcomed their first bundle of joy early this morning. According to a statement sent by Kensington Palace, Markle went into labor early this morning (May 6), and the baby boy was born at 5:26 a.m., weighing 7 pounds, 3 ounces.

“The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Earl Spencer have been informed and are delighted with the news,” the Palace wrote. “The Duchess’s mother, Doria Ragland, who is overjoyed by the arrival of her first grandchild, is with Their Royal Highnesses at Frogmore Cottage.”

Prince Harry, who was right by Markle’s side, expressed his excitement over being a first time dad to the press.

“It's been the most amazing experience I could ever have possibly imagined," he said. "How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension, but we're both absolutely thrilled and so grateful to all the love and support from everybody out there. It's been amazing."

As of press time, the royal couple is still figuring out names. The baby is now seventh in line to the throne, and is the first biracial British-American royal in line for the throne. Michelle Obama sent her well wishes to the couple, tweeting that she “can’t wait” to meet the baby.