Michelle Obama Announced As Headliner For 2019 Essence Festival

Michelle Obama is headed to New Orleans! The former first lady has joined the lineup for the 2019 Essence Festival going down at the New Orleans Superdome this summer.

Mrs. Obama will be making her Essence Fest debut in honor of the annual festival’s 25-year anniversary, Essence magazine announced Thursday (May 16).

“We are indescribably thrilled and honored to have ‘Forever First Lady’ Michelle Obama as a part of our 25th Anniversary Essence Festival, which will mark our most exciting and extensive programming to date,” Essence Communications CEO Michelle Ebanks said. “As inspiring and aspirational as it is relatable, Mrs. Obama’s story – told on her own terms – is a remarkable example and celebration of everyday Black women who accomplish extraordinary things, who confront challenges with courage and truth, and who remind us that all things are possible when we support one another.”

Mrs. Obama, who has been touring for much of the year in promotion of her best-selling memoir, Becoming, will participate in a keynote conversation on the Superdome’s main stage on July 6.

Missy Elliott, Mary J. Blige, Nas, H.E.R., Maze featuring Frankie Beverly, Pharrell, Teyana Taylor, Brandy, Timbaland and Big Freeda are among this year’s featured performers.

The 2019 Essence Fest takes place July 5-7. Tickets are currently on sale.