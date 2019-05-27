Miley Cyrus Rehashes Nicki Minaj And Cardi B Feud On New Song

Guess Miley Cyrus couldn't leave hip-hop alone.

After taking a break, Miley Cyrus is reentering the hip-hop genre. The singer recently stopped by BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend show in England on Saturday (May 25), where she debuted three new songs, entitled "Cattitude," "Dream," and "Mother's Daughter." The first musical drop seems to be gathering the most attention. On "Cattitude," Miley decides to rap about Nicki Minaj and Cardi B's infamous rap beef.

"I love you Nicki, but I listen to Cardi," Miley raps. The line may seem simple, but considering Nicki and Cardi's previous feud, it holds a lot of weight. As you may know, Nicki and Cardi feuded for much of 2018. The two infamously came to blows at the Harper's Bazaar Icon party in New York City on Sept. 2018.

While the lyric appears to be a little shady, it's possible that it wasn't Miley's intention. She also referenced the past drama between pop stars, Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato ("I love you Selena, but I listen to Demi"). She even threw a jab at her Disney alter-ego, Hannah Montana.

As previously reported, Miley announced earlier this year that she was working with a number of hip-hop artists including Mike Will Made-It. Cyrus previously received backlash for seemingly criticizing the genre while she was promoting a country-pop album.

It's unclear when Miley's new songs will appear on streaming platforms.