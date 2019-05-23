Mississippi Lawmaker Punched Wife In The Face For Not Getting Undressed Fast Enough
A Mississippi lawmaker is being asked to resign after the GOP politician punched his wife in the face for not getting undressed fast enough to have sex.
When local authorities responded to a domestic violence call, Rep. Doug McLeod reportedly answered the door drunk, holding a drink and said: "Are you kidding me?” The congressman allegedly slurred his words and had trouble walking. Investigators said inside the home, his wife was found shaking and scared and her face was bloodied after being punched in the nose. There was also blood on the couple's bed and bedroom floor.
Another woman at the house said the victim ran into her room and the two barricaded themselves inside while McLeod banged on the door and yelled: "I'll kill her [expletive] dog.”
McLeod's wife told the cops that her husband "just snapped" which is something he often does when he's drunk. News of the congressman's behavior has resulted in him losing his position.
“I have attempted to contact Rep. McLeod to request his resignation if, in fact, these allegations are true,” GOP House Speaker Philip Gunn said. He also called McLeod's behavior “unacceptable for anyone.”
The 58-year-old was charged with misdemeanor domestic violence and was let out on bail on $1,000.