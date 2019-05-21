Nicolina Royale cufflinks are displayed at the launch of City Nights Playboy Menswear Collection at Bloomingdales on October 17, 2007 in Century City, California. These are not the cufflinks Morehouse grads were gifted.

Morehouse Grads Gifted Diamond Cufflinks In Addition To Student Loan Payoff

The blessings keep on rolling in for Morehouse College's 2019 graduates.

On Sunday (May 19), billionaire Robert F. Smith effectively "broke the internet" after he announced that he would pay off Morehouse's class of 2019's student loans. Now it appears that not only will the graduates live free of student loan debt, they'll also receive another gift in honor of completing their undergrad.

Inspired by the generous act of Smith, jewelry company Jadelle Beverly Hills will create custom cufflinks for the graduates, that they hope to ship out to them in August. According to TMZ, the jewelers plan on using gold, silver, diamonds as well as Morehouse's name and the Smith's name.

The custom cufflinks won't be a collaborative effort between the Smith's and the jewelers, however, Smith's wife, Hope Dworaczyk Smith was contacted because they hope to use a family logo in the cufflinks. For the 396 graduates, the bill is expected to come to about $250k with Jadelle footing the bill. The jewelry company sees this as "a small gesture to support [the Smith's] tremendous, transformative contribution."

The brand is also a favorite among Hollywood figures like Jamie Foxx, Justin Bieber and Floyd Mayweather.

They also created custom pieces for Lauren London in honor or Nipsey Hussle.

During his speech on Sunday, Smith stood in solidarity with "his class," as he announced his gift. "Now I know my class will make sure they pay this forward. I want my class to look at these [alumni] — these beautiful Morehouse brothers — let's make sure every class has the same opportunity going forward because we are enough to take care of our own community. We are enough to ensure we have all the opportunities of the American dream." Smith is expected to pay off $40 million of student loan debt for the graduates.