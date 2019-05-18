Mrs. M Releases Video For First Ever English Track "Tasty," From VIBE's 'Urban Asia Vol. 2'

May 18, 2019 - 1:22 pm by William E. Ketchum III

Mongolian MC Mrs. M has just released the video for "Tasty," her first-ever song in the English language, and she's making it count.

"Tasty," which is produced by Silverstrike and mixed by Pro Era's Nastee, shows Mrs. M living lavishly with furs, chains, champagne, fast cars, and rooftop shots with a beautiful Mongolian skyline as the backdrop. The video is a perfect match for Mrs. M's confident, melodic bars. The song is the latest single from Urban Asia Vol. 2, the second installment of a series of Asian hip-hop compilations released in a partnership between VIBE and the Hong Kong-based label B2 Music.

“I’m so excited to release my first English single 'Tasty' and to work with Nastee from Brooklyn’s Pro Era, and Silverstrike in Hong Kong. Growing up listening to Hip-Hop and R&B music in Mongolia we never dreamed of such things," Mrs. M said with excitement in an interview with CelebMix. "I sang and rapped in Mongolian because we are a small country, and I didn’t think we can go past that. We just make this music for ourselves. We only watch U.S. artists on YouTube and follow the new sounds, and never think we can be connected to places like Brooklyn. I really love the internet because it connected me to all of this.”

Urban Asia Vol. 1, the first compilation from VIBE and B2, was released in May 2018, and has songs by Edison Chen, MC Yan, Thaitanium, Bohan Phoenix, the Higher Brothers and Jackson Wang.

Watch the video for "Tasty" above.

