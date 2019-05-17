The death of rapper Nipsey Hussle in late March sent shockwaves throughout the country and was heavily felt within the hip-hop community. Fellow rappers expressed their condolences to his loved ones, and one of the most heavily felt tributes came from his friend, and fellow Los Angeles rapper, The Game. In honor of Nipsey, The Game started posting daily tributes in April for the father-of-two, calling it #OneNipPostADayTillFadeAway. Almost a month since the start of his campaign, the 39-year-old decided to put a stop to the daily posts out of respect "for his wife & family most of who follow [The Game]."

The Game went deeper into the reasoning behind his decision on his Instagram page, writing, "I woke up today with a bunch of mixed emotions as sometimes we as humans do," he started. "My 1st thought was to find another inspiring picture of Nip & post it because I know there are thousands, maybe millions of you who use it & the messages below it as daily motivation. Then I thought, for his wife & family most of who follow me... might be saddened by the constant reminders not just on my page but everywhere they look online & on social media making it harder for them to find peace."

"When I started the #OneNipPostADayTillFadeAway I did it with pure intentions of honoring my homie & his memory as I know he would've given his heart to servicing my memory if the same had happened to me. I didn't think of how it's consistency would make those closest to him feel as my posts have a long reach," he continued later in the post. "I can't bring myself to totally stop posting my brother as my heart will not allow it & I have my own marathon to continue in his memory. I think the best option for me at this point will be to maybe do it once a week & call it #MarathonMondays."

View this post on Instagram

I woke up today with a bunch of mixed emotions as sometimes we as humans do. My 1st thought was to find another inspiring picture of Nip & post it because I know there are thousands, maybe millions of you who use it & the messages below it as daily motivation. Then I thought, for his wife & family most of who follow me... might be saddened by the constant reminders not just on my page but everywhere they look online & on social media making it harder for them to find peace. So, I then sat on my bed in deep thought as to how to service all of you, continue giving you daily jewels as well as his memory all while respecting his woman & his families grieving period... When I started the #OneNipPostADayTiliFadeAway I did it with pure intentions of honoring my homie & his memory as I know he would’ve given his heart to servicing my memory if the same had happened to me. I didn’t think of how it’s consistency would make those closest to him feel as my posts have a long reach. In no way shape or form did posting my nigga daily do anything for me outside of making it harder for even myself to accept the reality of his passing. But as the days & the posts grew, I saw the positive effect it had on the many people who read them & that gave me a lot of joy, so I continued them. I am now at the crossroads of what to do or how to continue these motivational posts, service bros memory & give those whose wounds are re-opened with every reminder their tranquility. I can’t bring myself to totally stop posting my brother as my heart will not allow it & I have my own marathon to continue in his memory. I think the best option for me at this point will be to maybe do it once a week & call it #MarathonMondays. Let me know what you guys think... & I will use the other 6 days of the week to continue giving you daily motivation and hope that it will give you the same fuel the previous posts have. Use today as a reminder of how short life is & seize the moment for tomorrow is not promised to any of us. If any part of the above mentioned disappointed you, my apologies. I come to you in my most humbled state asking that you truly find understanding in my decisions. #TheMarathonContinues 🏁

A post shared by The Game (@losangelesconfidential) on May 16, 2019 at 12:35pm PDT

The Game was applauded for his decision in his comments, with many of his followers appreciating his decision to put Lauren London, Nipsey's girlfriend, and the rest of Nipsey's family's thoughts and feelings first. At the end of his post, The Game left an apology to those who may feel "disappointed" with his decision and asked in his "most humbled state" that they "truly find understanding" in his reasoning.

As always, rest in power Nip.