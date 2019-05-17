The BET Awards nominations list is out and Cardi B is leading the pack with seven nods. Bardi is competing with hot, new rap diva Megan Thee Stallion, as well as Kash Doll, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist. In addition to going toe-to-toe with those skilled emcees, Cardi's also up against herself in the Video of the Year category. Her music visual with Bruno Mars for their record "Please Me" will rival the visual for her solo track, "Money," so the odds are ever in her favor.
Right behind Cardi with the most nominations stands Drake with five, and then Beyoncé, J. Cole and Travis Scott with four nominations each. Cole, Drake, and Scott share the Best Male Hip-Hop Artist category with fellow rappers 21 Savage, Meek Mill, and the late Nipsey Hussle.
The 2019 BET Awards is set to premiere on June 23, with "something major" for the viewers according to its Instagram page. Check out the full list of nominees below.
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Beyoncé
Ella Mai
H.E.R
Solange
SZA
Teyana Taylor
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Anderson .Paak
Bruno Mars
Childish Gambino
Chris Brown
John Legend
Khalid
Best Group
Chloe x Halle
City Girls
Lil Baby and Gunna
Migos
The Carters
Best Collaboration
21 Savage featuring J. Cole - "A Lot"
Cardi B and Bruno Mars - "Please Me"
Cardi B featuring J. Balvin and Bad Bunny - "I Like It"
H.E.R. featuring Bryson Tiller - "Could've Been"
Travis Scott featuring Drake - "Sicko Mode"
Tyga featuring Offset - "Taste"
Best Male Hip-Hop Artist
21 Savage
Drake
J. Cole
Meek Mill
Nipsey Hussle
Travis Scott
Best Female Hip-Hop Artist
Cardi B
Kash Doll
Lizzo
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Remy MA
Video of the Year
21 Savage featuring J. Cole - "A Lot"
Cardi B - "Money"
Cardi B and Bruno Mars - "Please Me"
Childish Gambino - "This Is America"
Drake - "Nice for What"
The Carters - "Apes***"
Video Director of the Year
Benny Boom
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers
Hype Williams
Karena Evans
Best New Artist
Blueface
City Girls
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Queen Naija
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational
Erica Campbell featuring Warryn Campbell – “All of My Life”
Fred Hammond – “Tell Me Where It Hurts”
Kirk Franklin – “Love Theory
Snoop Dogg featuring Rance Allen – “Blessing Me Again”
Tori Kelly featuring Kirk Franklin – “Never Alone
Best International Act
AKA (South Africa)
Aya Nakamura (France)
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Dave (U.K.)
Dosseh (France)
Giggs (U.K.)
Mr Eazi (Nigeria)
Best New International Act
Headie One (U.K.)
Jok’Air (France)
Nesly (France)
Octavian (U.K.)
Sho Madjozi (South Africa)
Teni (Nigeria)
Best Actress
Issa Rae
Regina Hall
Regina King
Taraji P. Henson
Tiffany Haddish
Viola Davis
Best Actor
Anthony Anderson
Chadwick Boseman
Denzel Washington
Mahershala Ali
Michael B. Jordan
Omari Hardwick
Young Stars
Caleb McLaughlin
Lyric Ross
Marsai Martin
Michael Rainey Jr.
Miles Brown
Best Movie
Blackkklansman
Creed 2
If Beale Street Could Talk
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
The Hate U Give
SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR
Allyson Felix
Candace Parker
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Simone Biles
SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR
Kevin Durant
LeBron James
Odell Beckham Jr.
Stephen Curry
Tiger Woods
Album of the Year
Invasion Of Privacy – Cardi B
Ella Mai – Ella Mai
Championships – Meek Mill
Everything Is Love – The Carters
Astroworld – Travis Scott
BET Her
Alicia Keys – “Raise a Man”
Ciara – “Level Up”
H.E.R. – “Hard Place”
Janelle Monae – “PYNK”
Queen Naija – “Mama’s Hand”
Teyana Taylor – “Rose in Harlem”
Coca-Cola Viewers' Choice
Cardi B featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny – “I Like It”
Childish Gambino – “This Is America”
Drake – “In My Feelings”
Ella Mai – “Trip”
J. Cole – “Middle Child”
Travis Scott featuring Drake – “Sicko Mode”