Nas Discusses Wu-Tang Clan's Legacy In 'Of Mics And Men' Clip

Wu-Tang Clan’s four-part documentary, Wu-Tang Clan: OF MICS AND MEN, recently premiered on Showtime (May 10), but there's still more unreleased footage to witness. The Mass Appeal-produced project released clips from Hidden Chambers, a series of bonus visual vignettes from the original documentary.

The first clip shows legendary rapper Nas discussing the legacy that the Wu-Tang Clan has on hip-hop culture. In honor of being one of the largest rap groups to date, the Queens-bred rapper appreciates their ability to stay true to themselves and highlight their individuality through their voices.

“The special thing about Wu-Tang being eight or nine guys was that each one was a rapper who can represent his own individual self within that group,” he said. “They were the example for all of us cause we didn’t really see that before. More power to them… they gave us incredible skill.”

In addition to the documentary, which was produced by Sacha Jenkins, Wu-Tang is also releasing a soundtrack for the docuseries on Friday (May 17). “Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men is the definitive docuseries that explores and reveals our careers spanning over 25 years. The accompanying soundtrack is a great dose of some of those Men back on those Mics again,” RZA stated in a press release.

On Friday Wu-Tang: Of Mics & Men is dropping - new soundtrack from 36 Chambers/Mass Appeal! Here's a preview. #wutang pic.twitter.com/NS310eWP9u — RZA! (@RZA) May 16, 2019

A tribute to the group is set to take place at the Dolby Soho in New York City where fans can see clips from the docuseries and listen to its music. The exhibit is titled The “WU-SEUM.” Check out the soundtrack list below and video above.