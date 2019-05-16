Nas Discusses Wu-Tang Clan's Legacy In 'Of Mics And Men' Clip

May 16, 2019 - 2:15 pm by Richy Rosario

Wu-Tang Clan’s four-part documentary, Wu-Tang Clan: OF MICS AND MEN, recently premiered on Showtime (May 10), but there's still more unreleased footage to witness. The Mass Appeal-produced project released clips from Hidden Chambers, a series of bonus visual vignettes from the original documentary.

The first clip shows legendary rapper Nas discussing the legacy that the Wu-Tang Clan has on hip-hop culture. In honor of being one of the largest rap groups to date, the Queens-bred rapper appreciates their ability to stay true to themselves and highlight their individuality through their voices.

“The special thing about Wu-Tang being eight or nine guys was that each one was a rapper who can represent his own individual self within that group,” he said. “They were the example for all of us cause we didn’t really see that before. More power to them… they gave us incredible skill.”

In addition to the documentary, which was produced by Sacha Jenkins, Wu-Tang is also releasing a soundtrack for the docuseries on Friday (May 17). “Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men is the definitive docuseries that explores and reveals our careers spanning over 25 years. The accompanying soundtrack is a great dose of some of those Men back on those Mics again,” RZA stated in a press release.

A tribute to the group is set to take place at the Dolby Soho in New York City where fans can see clips from the docuseries and listen to its music. The exhibit is titled The “WU-SEUM.” Check out the soundtrack list below and video above.

  1. On That Sht Again - Ghostface Killah, RZA
  2. Seen A Lot of Things - Ghostface Killah, Raekwon, Harley
  3. Project Kids (skit) – Nas
  4. Do The Same as My Brother Do - RZA
  5. Yo, Is You Cheo? (skit) - Cheo Hodari Coker
  6. Of Mics and Men - RZA, Masta Killa, Cappadonna
  7. One Rhyme (skit) - GZA & Masta Killa
In This Story:

Popular

Ayesha Curry Opens Up About Botched Boob Job She Got Amid Postpartum Depression

From the Web

More on Vibe

2018 Tony Awards - Red Carpet
Jemal Countess

Uzo Aduba To Play Shirley Chisholm In Upcoming FX Series

Actress Uzo Aduba is reportedly slated to portray legendary congresswoman, Shirley Chisholm in the upcoming series, Mrs. America for FX, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Orange Is the New Black actress reportedly verified the reports on Twitter on Tuesday (May 14). The series will follow the backlash surrounding the movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA), THR reports. Aduba joins Cate Blanchett, Sarah Paulson, and other all-star actresses.

ERA, which prohibited gender discrimination, was introduced in Congress in 1923 but has yet to become law. Chisholm, who became the first black woman to serve in Congress and the first black woman in the United States to run for a major party’s presidential nomination, was a prominent advocate for ERA before she died in 2005.

Dahvi Waller wrote the nine-episode series and will also serve as the show's executive producer. Mrs. America is set to premiere on FX in 2020.

Continue Reading
Los Angeles Premiere of MGM's Barbershop 2: Back in Business
Kevin Winter

Will Smith And Queen Latifah To Produce Hip-Hop 'Romeo & Juliet' For Netflix

Will Smith and Queen Latifah are joining forces to produce a film that blends hip-hop and Shakespeare. The pair are reportedly gearing up to produce an upcoming hip-hop musical of Romeo & Juliet for Netflix, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film will be a contemporary musical on Shakspeare's romantic tragedy that is set in New York City. The updated rendition will portray a young waitress from Brooklyn who falls in love with an aspiring musician from a wealthy family.

Solvan "Slick" Naim will reportedly direct from a script he wrote with Dave Broome. Latifah will produce the musical through her Flavor Unit Entertainment banner. Smith will act as an executive producer under his Overbrook Entertainment, with James Lassiter and Caleeb Pinkett.

Hip-hop and Shakespeare might sound like they don't miss, but you probably forgot that Baz Luhrmann's 1996 Romeo + Juliet. The film, which starred a young Leonardo DiCaprio, also took a more urban, hip-hop approach.

It's unclear when the upcoming musical will hit Netflix at this time.

Continue Reading
charlamagne-tha-god-beauty-con-2019
Dave Kotinsky

Jameela Jamil Talks Past Anorexia, Feminism And Her "F--K It List" With Charlamagne Tha God

For the second installment of The Hollywood Reporter's "Emerging Hollywood" digital online series, host Charlamagne Tha God sits with actress and activist Jameela Jamil who speaks candidly about her past anorexia, a near-fatal car accident and why she doesn't subscribe to cancel culture.

"I think I was a very young kid when I realized there was an oppressive beauty standard on me. Also, it was very white. I didn't see brown or black people in my magazines or my television," The Good Place actress said. "I was fully anorexic by the time I was 13. I wasn't menstruating. My body was sort of letting me know I was dying from the inside."

When the Power 105.1 host inquired about Jamil's parental supervision, she confessed that most anorexic teens and or adults are clever at hiding their disorder.

"Anorexics are very very skilled and secretive and it's oftentimes very bright kids who are able to be successful at anorexia. You lie a lot. You wear baggy clothes and no one can explicitly see your bones. You're not walking around with your bones out all the time...also parents, back then, weren't educated on eating disorders."

Jamil also talked about her bucket list, which she dubbed her "f--k it list" which was created after a cancer scare. Her doctor found a lump in her breast and six weeks to the day after her surgery, she purchased a one-way ticket to Los Angeles and accidentally became an actress.

The two then pivoted the 15-minute conversation to feminism and equality, to which Jamil explained she's a feminist in progress and her definition of feminism "means just wanting equal rights."

"For me, I want feminism to mean that I am an ally to all women and that includes trans women and I've learned over the last year from black women how much black women are left out of feminism and that has taught me that I need to step up and door more to make sure my feminism is more intersectional. So I just think feminism means fighting for the rights of equality for all women."

Watch Jameela Jamil go more in-depth about equality in Hollywood below.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Digital Covers

1d ago

The Triumph And Truth Of B2K

News

2d ago

Nipsey Hussle’s Ex Will Do “Whatever It Takes” To Get Daughter Back

Music News

2d ago

Former Young Money Rapper Sentenced To Life In Prison