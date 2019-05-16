naturi-naughton-black-girls-rock-red-carpet
Paras Griffin

Naturi Naughton On 'Power' Season 6: 'Everybody's Not Going To Live'

May 16, 2019 - 11:22 am by Shenequa Golding

Power fans expressed great sadness when the Starz network announced the forthcoming sixth season would be the show's last. With an August 2019 air date, fans can only wait and see who will make it out alive of the treacherous big rich town.

In support of the last hurrah, Naturi Naughton and Joseph Sikora stopped by The Breakfast Club Wednesday (May 15) to talk about the magnitude of the show despite its humble beginnings.

"When we first started, we were eight episodes. We still shoot in Brooklyn and people were like 'Power? Never heard of it. Starz? What network is that?'...Starz has now become a leading cable premium network and we have over 10 million views across all platforms."

Naughton, 35, also said while traveling to Africa she was greeted with fanfare from those who watch the show overseas. "Oh, Mrs. Ghost. Tasha! Tasha! We love you' I have never felt so much love in my experience there,' " Naughton recalled.

When asked which of the actors takes a while to remove themselves from their role, both agreed Omari Hardwick needs a minute to divorce himself from Ghost/James St. Patrick.

"Omari, admittedly, and I think he's talked a lot about that in interviews. Unlike Naturi and I, we're not as method as he is. I do a lot of the homework for Tommy at home and bring that to the set, whereas Omari needs to kind of stay in the realm of the character Ghost," Sikora said.

Watch the entire interview below.

 

In This Story:

Popular

A Maryland Woman Married To Two Men Gunned Down After Leaving Work

From the Web

More on Vibe

VIBE-B2K-Cover-May-2019
Matthew Salacuse

B2K: Photos From The VIBE Cover Shoot

Continue Reading
donald-trump-white-house
Mark Wilson

Man Who Launched Border Wall Go Fund Me Remains Silent About $22 Million Raised

The man who launched a Go Fund Me to assist Donald Trump with his plans for a border wall updated supporters over the weekend on the $22 million donated and said, he's keeping things under wraps for now.

"WALL UPDATE: there’s no update because we are remaining silent for a very good reason. You all will have the best present very soon," Air Force veteran Brian Kolfage wrote on Facebook.

"When I guaranteed we’d build the wall I meant it, and we are working with many congressmen and senators to help us mitigate these issues from the left wing attack groups! We are in the homestretch and it’s on a need to know basis. We have been talking with Fox News and prime time shows to break the news for you, you’re going to see it very soon! And it’s going to be GLORIOUS!"

The Go Fund Me was launched in December during a time of great contention between Trump and Democratic-run Congress. Kolfage said he's working with a Florida non-profit to We Build the Wall, Inc. While the $22 million raised is considered a lot, it's crumbs compared to the billions needed to actually construct the wall.

In January, Kolfage reportedly pledged to repay "every single penny" of the money donated if it fell short of the $1 billion goal. In January, Kolfage told the New York Times construction on the wall would begin in a few weeks. Then while speaking with American Family Radio in March, he said the project would break ground in April. However, The Daily Beast concluded there's no evidence of "that any construction has started.”

Continue Reading
alyssa-milano-red-carpet
Rich Fury

Alyssa Milano Suggests A Sex Strike In Response To The Wave Of Abortion Laws

Come January 2020, women in Georgia, Alabama and other states across the country could face jail time for getting an abortion. The laws, which are aimed to challenge the 1973 United States Supreme Court Roe vs. Wade ruling, have enraged many women both in the states in question and nationwide.

Alyssa Milano was one of the women upset about the restrictive laws and took to Twitter over the weekend to suggest women fight back via a sex strike.

Our reproductive rights are being erased.

Until women have legal control over our own bodies we just cannot risk pregnancy.

JOIN ME by not having sex until we get bodily autonomy back.

I’m calling for a #SexStrike. Pass it on. pic.twitter.com/uOgN4FKwpg

— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 11, 2019

"Until women have legal control over our bodies we just cannot risk pregnancy," the 46-year-old actress tweeted. "Join me by not having sex until we get bodily autonomy back. I'm calling for a sex strike. Pass it on."

The tweet quickly went viral, but many women weren't interested in not having sex.

https://twitter.com/freeblackgirl/status/1127226766722908160

pic.twitter.com/FkJfRxDZ7a

— Mrs. Woolf ... Neanderthal (@dellewoolf) May 12, 2019

https://twitter.com/wickdchiq/status/1127246030934814725

https://twitter.com/MsBelvitt/status/1127638924053053441

1. I already plan on having sex this weekend.2. My partner is pro-choice, why should he be punished? He’s not the enemy.3. I feel like this sex strike is kinda what these uptight jackass politicians who want to illegalize abortion want? pic.twitter.com/vSZBW4hqy8

— Rebecca Theodore-Vachon (@FilmFatale_NYC) May 11, 2019

me explaining to my boyfriend why we’re going on a sex strike: pic.twitter.com/AU6PYVv30C

— Eva Victor (@evaandheriud) May 12, 2019

What say you? Do you think in order to reverse the abortion laws across the country, should women withhold sex from their partners? Sound off in the comments below.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Digital Covers

23h ago

The Triumph And Truth Of B2K

News

1d ago

Nipsey Hussle’s Ex Will Do “Whatever It Takes” To Get Daughter Back

Music News

1d ago

Former Young Money Rapper Sentenced To Life In Prison