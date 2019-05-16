Naturi Naughton On 'Power' Season 6: 'Everybody's Not Going To Live'

Power fans expressed great sadness when the Starz network announced the forthcoming sixth season would be the show's last. With an August 2019 air date, fans can only wait and see who will make it out alive of the treacherous big rich town.

In support of the last hurrah, Naturi Naughton and Joseph Sikora stopped by The Breakfast Club Wednesday (May 15) to talk about the magnitude of the show despite its humble beginnings.

"When we first started, we were eight episodes. We still shoot in Brooklyn and people were like 'Power? Never heard of it. Starz? What network is that?'...Starz has now become a leading cable premium network and we have over 10 million views across all platforms."

Naughton, 35, also said while traveling to Africa she was greeted with fanfare from those who watch the show overseas. "Oh, Mrs. Ghost. Tasha! Tasha! We love you' I have never felt so much love in my experience there,' " Naughton recalled.

When asked which of the actors takes a while to remove themselves from their role, both agreed Omari Hardwick needs a minute to divorce himself from Ghost/James St. Patrick.

"Omari, admittedly, and I think he's talked a lot about that in interviews. Unlike Naturi and I, we're not as method as he is. I do a lot of the homework for Tommy at home and bring that to the set, whereas Omari needs to kind of stay in the realm of the character Ghost," Sikora said.

Watch the entire interview below.