Lil Wayne's Lil WeezyAna Fest
Erika Goldring

NBA YoungBoy Breaks Silence On Bystander Killed In Miami Shooting

May 20, 2019 - 8:17 am by VIBE

NBA YoungBoy is currently sitting in an East Baton Rouge, Louisiana jail cell after being detained for his involvement in a shooting in Miami that left one person dead earlier this month. After taking some time to reflect on the incident, the rapper decided to break his silence and speak about the innocent bystander who lost his life.

Mohamad Jradi, 43, was reportedly shot and killed last Sunday (May 12) during a shooting that was allegedly targeting YoungBoy. According to the rapper's lawyer, James Manasseh, NBA wished he was shot instead of Jradi. "He told me, 'I wish they would have gotten me, not him,'" Manasseh told the Miami Herald on behalf of his client.

While YoungBoy expressed remorse over the incident,  Manasseh insisted that his client was also a victim. "He was the victim of an assassination attempt,” the defense attorney added.

As previously reported, the shooting took place in South Florida near the Trump International Beach Resort. NBA was on his way to his performance at the Rolling Loud Festival when someone in a black Cadillac Escalade opened fire on the rapper and his crew. Members of his clique returned fire. One stray bullet struck and killer Jradi, who was a Hertz rental car employee who had just finished his shift. Two other people were hit, one being YoungBoy's girlfriend, Kay Marie, who was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. A five-year-old child was also grazed by a bullet.

Police originally decided not to charge YoungBoy and his crew with the shooting after concluding that they acted in self-defense. Yet, he was still detained by police officers following a court appearance for a probation violation on Friday (May 17). He is expected to stay in jail until a judge decides whether or not he violated his probation by instigating the shooting. His next court date is June 21.

Popular

Khaed, Known For Production Work With XXXTentacion, Has Died

From the Web

More on Vibe

Nipsey Hussle Makes Final Appearance In DJ Khaled's "Higher" Video

Nearly two months after Nipsey Hussle's death, DJ Khaled dropped the visual for his single "Higher," featuring the South LA artist and John Legend. The music video serves as Nip's final appearance.

The Eif Rivera-directed video shows Legend playing the keys in the middle of Los Angeles. Nipsey, dressed in all blue, reminisces about growing up in the streets and looks back on memories with his family.

"Los Angeles love kind of like Hussle and Boog / Mani turned ten, Kross turned two," he raps about his wife, Lauren London and two kids. "Startin' to see this life sh*t from a bird's view / We the ones that made millions off the curb, fool / In this rap sh*t ten, never made nerd moves."

"Higher" is the latest single release from DJ Khaled's new album, Father of Asahd, which debuted on May 17. The music video arrives shortly after the mega-producer shared a statement, recalling his last moments with Nipsey.

"The very title of the song reminds us that vibrating on a 'Higher' level was the essence of Nipsey's soul," Khaled wrote before announcing that he would donate all of the proceeds from the song to Nipsey's family. "It is in this spirit, of moving forward, of preserving his mission that I, my co-writers, producers and label partners are donating 100% of all our proceeds from 'Higher' to Nipsey's children, Emani and Kross."

Watch the music video for "Higher" above.

Continue Reading
common-details-2002-split-eyrkah-badu-1558041282
Getty Images

Common Details 2002 Breakup From Eyrkah Badu: "It Was Hard To Eat"

Common has been very generous with information about his personal life. In a new interview with People, the rapper opened up about his split from Erykah Badu in 2002 and the toll it took on him mentally and physically.

The couple reportedly dated for a couple of years in the early 2000s before calling it quits in 2002. According to Common, the split was really tough for him to handle. "With Erykah Badu, that was my first love where you’re just open and floating," he explained. "When we split, I was 27 or 28. I was in a haze, just going through the motions. It was hard to eat. It wasn’t her fault, the relationship just didn’t go forward."

That might have been his first heartbreak, but it surely wasn't his last. The Chicago native said his next breakup was just as painful. "I was in another breakup after that that was heavy," he continued. "That one honestly is what sent me to therapy."

Fortunately, Common said he isn't jaded and is "open to a relationship" in the future. "I know how to communicate like an adult now," he added. "I want to be the best partner I can be."

Common's latest comments come shortly after the actor stopped by The Breakfast Club on May 9, where he revealed that he has been going to therapy to work through issues associated with love addiction. "The pattern I found myself in—and my therapist broke it down—was the feeling of being in love and that honeymoon period," he said. "I was addicted to that feeling."

Continue Reading

City Girls Get "Careless" In New Music Video

In honor of the one-year anniversary of their debut project Period, City Girls has dropped a music video for their song "Careless."

The video stars the rap duo, Yung Miami and J.T., the latter who is currently serving a two-year sentence in Tallahassee. The visual directed by Gabriel "Video God" Hart, features the two rap divas sporting their iced out Quality Control chains rapping in the streets of what appears to be Miami. Both Yung Miami and J.T. are donning the same outfits, distressed jean shorts-underwear, a cropped Miami jersey with a white turtleneck underneath and the classic Timberland boots.

City Girls are showing exactly what they're made of as they rap about "living life so careless," and "h**s [being] so mad it's evident" with an entourage of women behind them. The short clip is full of fun-filled energy as the hot rappers bounce from location to location. Whether they're in a hotel room sipping on some Hennessy, in a store copping a couple of things, they still manage to get their bars off.

The visual is a good representation of what fans can expect from the rap duo, even more so if they see them in concert. Most recently Yung Miami performed the girls' big hit, "Act Up" at Rolling Loud with the help of Lil' Yachty, their co-collaborator on the song. Next up for Yung Miami is the Hot 97 Summer Jam on June 2 at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Make sure to check out their music video above and stream Period in celebration of its one-year anniversary.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Music News

2d ago

Watch The Late, Great Nipsey Hussle In DJ Khaled's "Higher" Video

News

2d ago

Lil Nas X Drops Star-Studded "Old Town Road" Music Video

News

3d ago

50 Cent Hits Back At Lord Jamar Over Eminem Comments