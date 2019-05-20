NBA YoungBoy Breaks Silence On Bystander Killed In Miami Shooting

NBA YoungBoy is currently sitting in an East Baton Rouge, Louisiana jail cell after being detained for his involvement in a shooting in Miami that left one person dead earlier this month. After taking some time to reflect on the incident, the rapper decided to break his silence and speak about the innocent bystander who lost his life.

Mohamad Jradi, 43, was reportedly shot and killed last Sunday (May 12) during a shooting that was allegedly targeting YoungBoy. According to the rapper's lawyer, James Manasseh, NBA wished he was shot instead of Jradi. "He told me, 'I wish they would have gotten me, not him,'" Manasseh told the Miami Herald on behalf of his client.

While YoungBoy expressed remorse over the incident, Manasseh insisted that his client was also a victim. "He was the victim of an assassination attempt,” the defense attorney added.

As previously reported, the shooting took place in South Florida near the Trump International Beach Resort. NBA was on his way to his performance at the Rolling Loud Festival when someone in a black Cadillac Escalade opened fire on the rapper and his crew. Members of his clique returned fire. One stray bullet struck and killer Jradi, who was a Hertz rental car employee who had just finished his shift. Two other people were hit, one being YoungBoy's girlfriend, Kay Marie, who was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. A five-year-old child was also grazed by a bullet.

Police originally decided not to charge YoungBoy and his crew with the shooting after concluding that they acted in self-defense. Yet, he was still detained by police officers following a court appearance for a probation violation on Friday (May 17). He is expected to stay in jail until a judge decides whether or not he violated his probation by instigating the shooting. His next court date is June 21.