NBA YoungBoy Wants To Pay For Funeral Of Man Killed In Miami Shooting

May 21, 2019 - 10:32 pm by Latifah Muhammad

NBA YoungBoy and his label, Atlantic Records, are offering to cover the funeral expenses of a 43-year-old bystander killed in a shooting that targeted the "Drawing Symbols" rapper.

According to The Blast, YoungBoy — who’s currently in jail for a potential probation violation in connection with the shooting — and his label are reportedly “heartbroken” over the fatal shooting and have been attempting to connect with the victim's (Mohamad Jradi’s) family.

Jradi was hit by a stray bullet during the Mother’s Day shooting that erupted as YoungBoy and his crew were leaving Trump International Beach Resort in Miami, while en route to the Rolling Loud Music Festival.

In his first public statement following the tragedy, YoungBoy expressed regret telling his lawyer, James Manasseh, “I wish they would have gotten me, not him.”

Manasseh added that YoungBoy was a victim of an “assassination attempt.” Three others were injured in the shooting including YoungBoy’s girlfriend and a child.

The 19-year-old Louisiana native, born Kentrell Gaulden, will not be charged for the shooting as police determined he and his friends fired back in self-defense. The shooter was apparently chased down and killed by YoungBoy's bodyguard.

