Day N Night
NBA YoungBoy Targeted In Miami Shooting On Mother's Day

May 13, 2019 - 9:03 am by VIBE

NBA YoungBoy was allegedly the target of a shooting that took place near Miami on Mother's Day (May 12), TMZ reports. The shooting left one person dead.

The incident reportedly took place at the Trump Beach Resort. Multiple witnesses alleged seeing a person opened fire on NBA YoungBoy and his crew while they were outside of the beachside hotel. It's unclear what NBA's relation to the shooter was.

Footage obtained by TMZ shows the aftermath of the shooting. The one-minute video appears to show an emergency official transporting a body into the back of an ambulance. NBA and his team were allegedly in the prominent black van.

Initial reports claimed that YoungBoy's girlfriend, Kay Marie, was injured at the scene. Other reports suggested YoungBoy's security shot and killed the alleged shooter. The Aventura Police Department has not verified any of these reports at this time. The police have only confirmed that one person is dead, although their identity has not been revealed.

Another shooting reportedly took place in Sunny Isles, which is fairly close to where NBA YoungBoy was shot at. Investigators are looking into whether the two incidents are connected.

4th Annual TIDAL X: Brooklyn
Nicholas Hunt

Kodak Black Arrested En Route To Rolling Loud Festival

Kodak Black was reportedly arrested in Miami on Saturday (May 11) as he was en route to his set at the Rolling Loud Miami Festival, the Miami Herald reports.

The arrest was made by Miami-Dade’s Northside Station and agents from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and U.S. Marshals near the Hard Rock Stadium where Kodak was scheduled to perform. It was reportedly part of an "extensive investigation," according to the U.S. Marshals.

A spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department confirmed the rapper – born Dieuson Octave – was charged with a crime in relation to weapons but did not elaborate on the severity of the charge.

Rolling Loud officials released an official statement clarifying details surrounding Kodak's arrest. "Kodak Black was not arrested at Rolling Loud," the statement reads per Vulture. "He was arrested on his way to the festival and we have no knowledge of what led to the arrest since he was not on festival property."

The recent arrest is just the latest addition to Kodak's ongoing legal issues. In April 2019, the rapper was arrested on drug and weapons charges as he attempted to cross the border from Canada into the United States. Kodak blamed his GPS for the mishap at the time. The Project Baby artist was also arrested in Broward County for grand theft, marijuana possession, and child neglect. Black's trial has also been delayed after being charged with sexual assault.

It is unclear if Kodak is facing jail time in relation to his latest arrest.

lil-wayne-performing-tidal
Nicholas Hunt

Lil Wayne Says Security Was The Reason He Didn't Perform At Rolling Loud

Fans who journeyed to Miami to see Lil Wayne perform at the Rolling Loud music festival were hit with a major bummer when Tunechi took to Twitter to tell them he wouldn't hit the stage.

The Carter V artist said security (not Rolling Loud) was insistent of patting him down and he refused to be policed in order to do his job.

To all my fans who came to see me at Rolling Loud, I’m sorry but I won’t be performing. The Festival Police (Not Rolling Loud) made it mandatory that I had to be policed and checked to get on the stadium grounds. I do not and will not ever settle for being policed to do my job

— Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) May 12, 2019

and give you guys a great show. I will be at Story tonight for the afterparty and you kan katch me on tour with my bros Blink 182 this summer! 🤙🏾

— Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) May 12, 2019

"I do not and will not ever settle for being policed to do my job," Weezy tweeted.

Wayne was reportedly set to hit the Audiomack Stage, at 10:55 p.m, with Travis Scott performing on the Loud Stage at 10:50 p.m. However, less than two hours before his slated performance, Lil Wayne pulled the plug.

Rolling Loud has been putting out fires all weekend. Prior to Wayne's removal, there were false reports of an active shooter on the grounds. Festival co-founder Tariq Cherif issued a statement refuting the claim.

"Shortly after 11 p.m. on Friday night, there was a disturbance that led a large group of fans to believe there was an active shooter within the festival grounds. The commotion resulted in these fans running out of the venue, some of whom were injured and/or scared in the process. Security and public authorities immediately sprung into action, established it was a false alarm and there was not an active shooter in the festival, and diffused the situation," Cherif's statement reads.

"Safety is #1 at Rolling Loud. We have hundreds of police officers and security guards hired to protect our fans. While we are upset this situation occurred, we are proud of the swift reaction of law enforcement to verify the area was secure."

"The Cher Show" Broadway Opening Night
Taylor Hill

It's A Boy: Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Welcome Fourth Child

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are now a family of six. The couple welcomed a new baby boy to the world on May 10, and according to Kim K, he is so precious.

The West's fourth child was delivered via surrogacy. Kim and Kanye were reportedly at the hospital when their surrogate went into labor on Thursday (May 9), TMZ reports. The family reportedly decided to hire a different surrogate than the one that delivered their third child, Chicago West because she had another obligation.

Kimye has not shared the name of their new bundle of joy just yet but did announce his arrival on social media. "He’s here and he’s perfect," she tweeted. "He’s also Chicago’s twin lol I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her."

The West's now have four children, including North, Saint, and Chicago. According to Kanye, however, four is not enough. "Kanye wants to have more... He’s been harassing me,” Kim told Larsa Pippen on an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians in 2018. “He wants like seven. He’s like stuck on seven.”

They might not be at seven kids, but they're definitely making progress. For now, let's just look out for the announcement regarding Baby West's name.

He’s here and he’s perfect!

— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 10, 2019

