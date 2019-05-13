NBA YoungBoy Targeted In Miami Shooting On Mother's Day
NBA YoungBoy was allegedly the target of a shooting that took place near Miami on Mother's Day (May 12), TMZ reports. The shooting left one person dead.
The incident reportedly took place at the Trump Beach Resort. Multiple witnesses alleged seeing a person opened fire on NBA YoungBoy and his crew while they were outside of the beachside hotel. It's unclear what NBA's relation to the shooter was.
Footage obtained by TMZ shows the aftermath of the shooting. The one-minute video appears to show an emergency official transporting a body into the back of an ambulance. NBA and his team were allegedly in the prominent black van.
Initial reports claimed that YoungBoy's girlfriend, Kay Marie, was injured at the scene. Other reports suggested YoungBoy's security shot and killed the alleged shooter. The Aventura Police Department has not verified any of these reports at this time. The police have only confirmed that one person is dead, although their identity has not been revealed.
Another shooting reportedly took place in Sunny Isles, which is fairly close to where NBA YoungBoy was shot at. Investigators are looking into whether the two incidents are connected.