NBA YoungBoy’s Team Won’t Be Charged For Florida Shooting

On Sunday (May 12), NBA YoungBoy and his entourage were in the crossfires of a shooting that left one dead and wounded his girlfriend Kay Marie and a five-year-old child. The Associated Press now reports that no one in the rapper's crew will be charged for the shooting because they reacted with gunfire in self-defense. The incident occurred at the Trump International Resort in Sunny Isles, Fla., prior to YoungBoy's set at Rolling Loud.

The Miami Herald reports that the shooting originally started with an argument between YoungBoy and company and a group of men. It quickly escalated to shots being fired, wounding Kay and the minor and ultimately killing an employee of the resort. In a video acquired by TMZ, YoungBoy can be seen moving quickly to aid his girlfriend after being shot and hauling her into a black SUV presumably to the hospital. The footage also shows the SUV was stopped by the police and then subsequently surrounded by fire trucks and an ambulance.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again's shooting is another in a string of controversial incidents surrounding Rolling Loud. During the three-day festival, Atlanta rapper Young Thug was also targeted by gunmen, however, he was not present at the time of the shooting. Additionally, Kodak Black was arrested Saturday night (May 11) before he was set to perform at Rolling Loud.

The music festival responded to the criticism regarding the incidents in a tweet before its account was suspended by Twitter.

"AND IF YOU DIDN'T ENJOY ROLLING LOUD DESPITE THE HICCUPS, STAY HOME NEXT YEAR...THIS IS HIP-HOP."