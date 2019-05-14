Last week, a debate about hygiene erupted on Twitter, specifically if one should wash their legs when showering. Unbeknownst to the writer of this post, I assumed legs were part of the human body and washing the entire body, both legs included, was a given. However, a recent Twitter poll showed that not everyone believes washing one's legs is necessary.

A few of things have been safe inside your pants all day, but may still need a wash...

— VeronikaSawyer (@VeronikaShell) May 10, 2019

I can't.... https://t.co/Sh17kxqqgZ

— Keith Murphy (@murphdogg29) May 10, 2019

Days later, Meghan Tonjes decided to educate those who surmised that washing their legs wasn't that important. In a video dedicated to white people and titled "White Washing 101" Tonjes explains how to wash and moisturize your legs.

While using a washcloth and soap, the singer-songwriter also offered variety in her instruction by informing viewers they can use up and down motions, back and forth or even use circular motions with their soaped up washcloth.

"If you're asking what the point of this is, it's to actually get the dirt off of your body," Tonjes said. She then instructs viewers to not just dry off their legs, but to lock in the moisture from the water by applying lotion. "And yes, you're going to do this every time," she says with a thumbs up.

Some might call this video patronizing, others might say Ms. Tonjes is doing the Lord's work. You decide for yourself.

Dear White People. #washcloths pic.twitter.com/nxMuHSWqQH

— Meghan Tonjes (@meghantonjes) May 14, 2019