Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NBCUniversal

NeNe Leakes' Husband Says He's Cancer Free

May 14, 2019 - 9:41 am by VIBE Staff

After finishing a six-month chemotherapy program, NeNe Leakes' husband, Gregg Leakes, is officially cancer free. In mid-2018, the pair shared the medical news of the 63-year-old's stage three colon cancer diagnosis.

On Monday (May 13), NeNe revealed the good news on her Instagram account, thanking God and the medical team. "Look at God!" Leakes began her post. "We are overjoyed to say, we saw the doctors for the results of Gregg's Pet Scan he took last week! Test show, wait for it.....WE ARE CANCER FREE!!!" The reality television star's experience with her husband's condition also played out on Bravo's longstanding Real Housewives of Atlanta show.

Not only did NeNe present the obstacles she and Gregg faced, but she also discussed how their nearly-two-decade marriage became strained. "I feel like that day, I lost my husband," she said to People. "Our whole dynamic changed. Sometimes I forget that he's sick and I need to remind myself because he's so on the edge. He's not nice, but he can't help it."

empty-shower-stall empty-shower-stall
Bebeto Matthews)

Singer-Songwriter Meghan Tonjes Teaches White People How To Wash Their Legs

Last week, a debate about hygiene erupted on Twitter, specifically if one should wash their legs when showering. Unbeknownst to the writer of this post, I assumed legs were part of the human body and washing the entire body, both legs included, was a given. However, a recent Twitter poll showed that not everyone believes washing one's legs is necessary.

A few of things have been safe inside your pants all day, but may still need a wash...

— VeronikaSawyer (@VeronikaShell) May 10, 2019

I can't.... https://t.co/Sh17kxqqgZ

— Keith Murphy (@murphdogg29) May 10, 2019

Days later, Meghan Tonjes decided to educate those who surmised that washing their legs wasn't that important. In a video dedicated to white people and titled "White Washing 101" Tonjes explains how to wash and moisturize your legs.

While using a washcloth and soap, the singer-songwriter also offered variety in her instruction by informing viewers they can use up and down motions, back and forth or even use circular motions with their soaped up washcloth.

"If you're asking what the point of this is, it's to actually get the dirt off of your body," Tonjes said. She then instructs viewers to not just dry off their legs, but to lock in the moisture from the water by applying lotion. "And yes, you're going to do this every time," she says with a thumbs up.

Some might call this video patronizing, others might say Ms. Tonjes is doing the Lord's work. You decide for yourself.

Dear White People. #washcloths pic.twitter.com/nxMuHSWqQH

— Meghan Tonjes (@meghantonjes) May 14, 2019

VIBE-B2K-Cover-May-2019
Matthew Salacuse

B2K: Photos From The VIBE Cover Shoot

Tribeca TV: Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics And Men - 2019 Tribeca Film Festival
Steven Ferdman/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

Wu-Tang Clan To Drop EP Inspired By Documentary

On Friday (May 10), Wu-Tang Clan fans were treated to a gift from the iconic rap group in the form of their new docu-series, Of Mics and Men. Now, Wu-Tang lovers will be getting even more from the '90s group but this time it'll be new music. The collective took to their Twitter account to announce the release of their upcoming EP, Of Mics and Men, inspired by the docuseries.

"You've seen episode 1/Wu documentary by now (and if you haven't, what were you doing last weekend), now listen to the music inspired by the series. On Friday, we're coming with a new Wu-Tang EP from @36ChambersALC and Mass Appeal, so let your boss know you'll be in late to work."

You've seen episode 1/ Wu documentary by now (and if you haven't, what were you doing last weekend), now listen to the music inspired by the series. On Friday, we're coming with a new Wu-Tang EP from @36ChambersALC and Mass Appeal, so let your boss know you'll be in late to work. pic.twitter.com/9tPXfDnWVv

— Wu Tang Clan (@WuTangClan) May 14, 2019

The EP should fit nicely with Wu-Tang's four-part docuseries. The last time the group dropped a project was in 2017 with the release of The Saga Continues. In 2019, the rap group has already released their docuseries, their EP drops this Friday, but they also have a 10-episode Hulu series inspired by them on the way, with rapper Dave East portraying a character similar to Method Man.

