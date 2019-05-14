NeNe Leakes' Husband Says He's Cancer Free
After finishing a six-month chemotherapy program, NeNe Leakes' husband, Gregg Leakes, is officially cancer free. In mid-2018, the pair shared the medical news of the 63-year-old's stage three colon cancer diagnosis.
On Monday (May 13), NeNe revealed the good news on her Instagram account, thanking God and the medical team. "Look at God!" Leakes began her post. "We are overjoyed to say, we saw the doctors for the results of Gregg's Pet Scan he took last week! Test show, wait for it.....WE ARE CANCER FREE!!!" The reality television star's experience with her husband's condition also played out on Bravo's longstanding Real Housewives of Atlanta show.
Not only did NeNe present the obstacles she and Gregg faced, but she also discussed how their nearly-two-decade marriage became strained. "I feel like that day, I lost my husband," she said to People. "Our whole dynamic changed. Sometimes I forget that he's sick and I need to remind myself because he's so on the edge. He's not nice, but he can't help it."
Look at God! We are over joyed to say, we saw the doctors for the results of Gregg’s Pet Scan he took last week! Test show, wait for It.....WE ARE CANCER FREE!!! Yes God! Now i can go give Gregg a black eye 👊🏾since so many thinks he’s abused #fuckcancer #fuckopinions #cancersurvivor #pushthrucaretakers #lifeoftheleakes