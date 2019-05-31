Nick Cannon Dispels Rumor About Dr. Sebi Documentary

Since Nipsey Hussle's passing on March 31, the entrepreneur/rapper's mission to educate the masses continued with Nick Cannon's support of a Dr. Sebi documentary. While details are still under wraps, Cannon addressed a rumor that he pulled out of producing the project due to a fear for his safety.

"Oh 'They' wish this was the truth!!" the television executive wrote on Instagram. "Who made this dumb sh*t?! LOL #Fearless." Hussle's plan for the doc would center on Sebi's 1985 trial where he defended his findings on a cure for AIDS.

In tribute to Hussle, Cannon issued a statement on "picking up the baton" and continuing his mission of spreading knowledge. "Spiritual Warfare is REAL and in full effect. And now your Spirit is protecting your community eternally!" Cannon said in tribute to Hussle. "Your words, your steps, your walk always was and always will be SOLID! Now, Your message is my message! Your work is my work! I know you still rocking with us and your voice will never be silenced, because to be absent from the body is to be present with the Most High!"

In a previous interview with The Breakfast Club, Hussle discussed his advocacy for a Dr. Sebi film and what his impact meant to the holistic health community.