Arrest Warrant Issued On Mother Of Nipsey Hussle's Daughter Amid Custody Case

An arrest warrant has reportedly been issued for Tanisha Foster, the mother of Nipsey Hussle's daughter, TMZ reports. The warrant was filed after Foster failed to appear in court for a DUI case.

Tanisha Foster was reportedly busted for DUI in Los Angeles a few years ago. She pled no contest to one of the charges and was sentenced to three years probation. Foster skipped out on her court date on May 15, however, which resulted in her probation being revoked and a bench warrant for her arrest being issued.

The arrest warrant was issued in the middle of Foster's battle for custody of her and Nipsey Hussle's daughter, 10-year-old Emani. Nip's sister, Samantha Smith reportedly filed for guardianship of her niece following the rapper's untimely death. Smith and the rest of Nip's family claim Foster is not a stable parent.

Both parties appeared in court last Tuesday (May 14). Foster reportedly broke down in tears after seeing her daughter for the first time in months. A judge reportedly cleared the courtroom and gave the mom and daughter 20 minutes together. A judge has yet to rule on the custody of Emani.