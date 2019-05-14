Nipsey Hussle’s Ex Says She’ll Do “Whatever It Takes” To Get Daughter Back

A custody battle appears to be brewing over Nipsey Hussle’s 10-year-old daughter, Emani Asghedom. The late rapper’s sister, Samantha Smith, his brother Blacc Sam, and his daughter’s mother, Tanisha Foster, appeared at a court hearing Tuesday (May 14) where a decision was supposed to be made about the child's guardianship but the date of the court ruling has been pushed back to May 17.

Foster broke down in court during a reunion with Emani, whom she said that she hadn’t seen in months, TMZ reports. Mother and daughter spent around 20 minutes together, according to the website.

Outside of the courthouse Foster vowed to continue fighting for her child. “I love my daughter and I’ll do whatever it take to get her back,” she told The Blast. Foster reportedly plans to file for child support and wants financial aid from Hussle’s estate. Her lawyer added that she’s willing to do whatever is in the “best interest of her child.”

Foster also shared a selfie on Instagram Tuesday with the caption, “Love all my kids I’ll always rise to the occasion for them.” Foster and Hussle reportedly had joint custody of Emani, though she lived with her father.

As previously reported, Smith filed for emergency custody of Emani stating that she not only helped raise her but that it would be in the best interest of the child to be placed in her care. The 33-year-old rapper’s brother and father, Dawit Asghedom, filed declarations in support of Smith’s efforts.

Hussle, who also shared a two-year-old son with girlfriend Lauren London, didn’t have a will in place before his death. Blacc Sam recently filed documents to become the administrator of his estate which is reportedly valued at just over $2 million.