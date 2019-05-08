Nipsey Hussle Was Reportedly Working On An Investment Fund Called 'Our Opportunity'

As we know, Nipsey Hussle was working tirelessly up until his untimely death to make things better for black neighborhoods in his city. The Los Angeles Times reports that before he was killed on Mar. 31, the Victory Lap rapper was working to bring economic developments to several areas.

The report states that Hussle was part of an investment group that was working to revive not only L.A., but other low-income communities in 11 cities, Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico.

"Together with his business partner, real estate developer David Gross, Hussle had been scheduled to meet with Sen. Tim Scott, a Republican from South Carolina, to discuss rolling out an investment fund they had created called 'Our Opportunity,'" the L.A. Times reports. "'Its mission is to work with the hometown heroes “of every large, majority black city to, in a systematic way, acquire and develop transformative projects,' said Gross, who grew up in South L.A."

Gross said that the plan was basically the "economic version" of the Black Lives Matter movement.

"[Hussle] really had to scratch and scrape to get into a position of acknowledgement,” California Deputy Treasurer Jovan Agee said of Nip's efforts. “What he did is a blue-collared approach to economic development and self-wealth building that others can replicate.”