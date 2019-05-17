Nipsey Hussle Makes Final Appearance In DJ Khaled's "Higher" Video

Nearly two months after Nipsey Hussle's death, DJ Khaled dropped the visual for his single "Higher," featuring the South LA artist and John Legend. The music video serves as Nip's final appearance.

The Eif Rivera-directed video shows Legend playing the keys in the middle of Los Angeles. Nipsey, dressed in all blue, reminisces about growing up in the streets and looks back on memories with his family.

"Los Angeles love kind of like Hussle and Boog / Mani turned ten, Kross turned two," he raps about his wife, Lauren London and two kids. "Startin' to see this life sh*t from a bird's view / We the ones that made millions off the curb, fool / In this rap sh*t ten, never made nerd moves."

"Higher" is the latest single release from DJ Khaled's new album, Father of Asahd, which debuted on May 17. The music video arrives shortly after the mega-producer shared a statement, recalling his last moments with Nipsey.

"The very title of the song reminds us that vibrating on a 'Higher' level was the essence of Nipsey's soul," Khaled wrote before announcing that he would donate all of the proceeds from the song to Nipsey's family. "It is in this spirit, of moving forward, of preserving his mission that I, my co-writers, producers and label partners are donating 100% of all our proceeds from 'Higher' to Nipsey's children, Emani and Kross."

Watch the music video for "Higher" above.