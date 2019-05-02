Nipsy Hussle Memorial
Nipsey Hussle's Memorial Shutting Down Due To Bootleggers

May 2, 2019 - 6:04 pm by VIBE

Nipsey Hussle's memorial outside of his Marathon Clothing store is reportedly going to be removed because bootleggers have been trying to make a quick dollar off of Nip's death, TMZ reports.

The memorial, which was decorated with blue candles and memorabilia, stood for friends and fans to visit and pay their respects to the slain rapper who lost his life on Mar. 31. According to sources close to TMZ, the site had become pretty hectic within the last couple of days with hustlers selling bootleg t-shirts with Nipsey's portrait on them and charging visitors to go on a tour through the area where Hussle was fatally shot. The area became so busy, that food trucks even started to pull up.

Unfortunately, this hasn't been the first time that people tried to monetize off of such a tragic situation. Scalpers also attempted to sell ticket's to Nip's celebration of life ceremony at the Staples Center, although the event was intended to be free and open to the public.

It's unclear when Nipsey Hussle's memorial will officially close up shop, but it is expected to happen within the next couple of weeks.

Snoop Dogg With E40 And Too Short In Concert - Oakland, CA
Snoop Dogg Blasts Facebook For Banning Minister Louis Farrakhan

Snoop Dogg is not happy with Facebook, or any social media platform for that matter. The veteran rapper recently hopped on Instagram on Thursday (May 2) to call Facebook out for banning Minister Louis Farrakhan from its platform for alleged hate speech.

"I want to know for what?" Snoop asked, referring to the recent ban. "All he ever do is tell the truth. But ya'll gone ban him though?" What if we stop f**king with yall?"

Snoop made the argument that there are far worse public figures to ban on social media than Minister Farrakhan. "I stand with him. I'm with him. Ban me motherf**ker," he continued. "I'm gonna keep putting him out there. I'm gonna keep. That's my dear brother... That ain't right. It's a bunch of motherf**kers ya'll can ban, but you chose Minister Farrakhan."

As previously noted, Facebook banned the minister as well as other public figures for violating its strict policy against dangerous individuals and organizations that potentially advocate for hate and violence.

A Facebook spokesperson told CNN Business that the company has "always banned individuals or organizations that promote or engage in violence and hate, regardless of ideology. "The process for evaluating potential violators is extensive and it is what led us to our decision to remove these accounts today," they said.

Watch Snoop Dogg's full comments on Louis Farrakhan and the ban in the video below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

P. S. A. @louisfarrakhan23

A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on May 2, 2019 at 12:49pm PDT

SOMETHING IN THE WATER - Day 3
Drake, Nicki Minaj, H.E.R. And More Will Appear On Chris Brown's Album

Chris Brown is readying fans for his forthcoming album, Indigo. The Virginia native released the shortlist of features his listeners should be ready to hear on the LP, and it's stacked with chart-toppers and hitmakers.

On his Instagram Stories Wednesday (May 1), Brown wrote that the album is sounding "fire" with a flame emoji, and wrote some of the artists involved with the project.

Get ready to hear features from Drake, Nicki Minaj, H.E.R., Justin Bieber, Tank, Tyga, Tory Lanez, Lil Jon, Sage The Gemini, Juicy J and Juvenile. In a separate post, the R&B superstar wrote that Lil Wayne, Gunna and Joyner Lucas would also be featured on the album.

Indigo will be Brown's first full-length album since the double-disc effort, Heartbreak On A Full Moon. In late-April, Brown said that he would be going on tour with Nicki Minaj over the summer, so his fans should be ready for him to perform new work in addition to his classics.

Brown hasn't announced a release date for Indigo just yet, so keep it locked to VIBE for developments on that.

Billboard Women In Music 2018 - Inside
SZA Claims Sephora Called Security On Her Over Suspicion Of Stealing

SZA may have been a victim of racial profiling. During a day of shopping at a Sephora in Calabasas, the singer claimed staff members called security on her over suspicions that she was stealing.

"Lmao Sandy Sephora location 614 Calabasas called security to make sure I wasn't stealing," SZA wrote on Twitter on Tuesday (April 30). "Sandy Sephora" was a reference to the names given to white women who've previously called the police on black and brown people doing normal things like having a cookout or walking their dog.

"Can a b***h cop her Fenty in peace er whut," she joked, shouting out Rihanna's successful makeup line.

Luckily, things didn't get too out of hand. SZA was able to talk to security and have a "long talk" with them about the situation. "U have a blessed day Sandy," she tweeted.

SZA is far from the first or only celebrity to be racially profiled while shopping. Vic Mensa, Jay-Z have previously had problems at various department stores. Check out SZA's full account of her visit to Sephora.

Lmao Sandy Sephora location 614 Calabasas called security to make sure I wasn’t stealing . We had a long talk. U have a blessed day Sandy

— SZA (@sza) May 1, 2019

Can a bitch cop her fenty in peace er whut

— SZA (@sza) May 1, 2019

 

