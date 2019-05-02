Nipsey Hussle's Memorial Shutting Down Due To Bootleggers

Nipsey Hussle's memorial outside of his Marathon Clothing store is reportedly going to be removed because bootleggers have been trying to make a quick dollar off of Nip's death, TMZ reports.

The memorial, which was decorated with blue candles and memorabilia, stood for friends and fans to visit and pay their respects to the slain rapper who lost his life on Mar. 31. According to sources close to TMZ, the site had become pretty hectic within the last couple of days with hustlers selling bootleg t-shirts with Nipsey's portrait on them and charging visitors to go on a tour through the area where Hussle was fatally shot. The area became so busy, that food trucks even started to pull up.

Unfortunately, this hasn't been the first time that people tried to monetize off of such a tragic situation. Scalpers also attempted to sell ticket's to Nip's celebration of life ceremony at the Staples Center, although the event was intended to be free and open to the public.

It's unclear when Nipsey Hussle's memorial will officially close up shop, but it is expected to happen within the next couple of weeks.