Nipsey Hussle Reps Deny Rumor About Rapper's Relationship With Murderer

A new video surfaced on the Internet earlier this week that appeared to show the late Nipsey Hussle hugging a man that was believed to Eric Holder, the 29-year-old man who was later charged with the rapper's murder. Despite rumors swirling on social media, however, a source close to Nip's team denied he had any relationship with Holder.

"Nipsey is embracing Flacco, who is NOT Eric Holder," the source reportedly told XXL in response to the recent video.

The dismissal comes shortly after Compton's BG Knocc Out told VladTV that Holder was under Nipsey's record label before he was allegedly booted for snitching. "He was actually on Nipsey’s label before," BG Knocc said. "I think he caught a gun case with one of the homies or something. Something happened where they went to jail and he’s supposed to had said something. So, they pretty much kicked him out, you know what I mean? For snitching. They didn’t kill him or beat him down or nothing like that, but they just told him to stay away, like, 'You can’t hang out.' He probably took that some type of way 'cause he got the hood all over his body."

As previously reported, Holder was charged with one count of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. He entered a plea of not guilty in April 2019.