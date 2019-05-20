Nipsey Hussle's Sister Maintains Custody Of His Daughter

According to reports, Nipsey Hussle's sister Samantha will retain custody of his 10-year-old daughter, Emani.

TMZ says that the late rapper's family believes that Emani's biological mother, Tanisha Foster, is "unfit" to take care of the child. Foster was interviewed briefly by the gossip site's cameras regarding the verdict, where she voiced her disappointment.

"I'm pissed off," she said. When prompted about matters such as visitation rights for the child, Foster did not comment. There is reportedly another hearing in July.

"Tanisha's lawyer, Larry Lewellyn, tells TMZ he's working with Nipsey's family on a visitation schedule that will be in Emani's best interest," reports the site. Emani has been living under the care of Smith since her father's untimely death in late-March.

As VIBE previously reported, a warrant was reportedly sent out for Foster's arrest after she failed to appear in court for a DUI case. "Foster skipped out on her court date on May 15... which resulted in her probation being revoked and a bench warrant for her arrest being issued," we wrote.