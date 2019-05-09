Nipsey Hussle's Flagship Marathon Clothing Store Closes Its Doors

Nipsey Hussle's flagship Marathon Clothing store in South Los Angeles has reportedly closed its doors temporarily. The company announced that it will no longer run as a brick and mortar business on social media on May 6.

"Thank you to everyone who's placed an order with us these last couple of weeks. We appreciate the unprecedented outpour of support. It means a lot to our team and family," the announcement reads.

Although the company will not function as a brick and mortar for the time being, it's online business will continue as normal. "We are working around the clock to fulfill every order placed. We ask for your patience as we get everything fulfilled and shipped out to you. Additionally, our flagship store is closed right now, but our online store is open 24/7 to serve you and is the only authorized retailer of our brand. Once again, thank you for your support."

Following Nipsey's death on Mar. 31, Marathon Clothing received an influx in sales. In fact, most of the company's merch sold out within the week.

The announcement comes shortly after Nip's family and his team decided to shut down the memorial that was located outside of the store after bootleggers attempted to profit off of the tragedy.

View this post on Instagram Thank you 🏁 A post shared by The Marathon Clothing (@themarathonclothing) on May 6, 2019 at 10:26am PDT

It is unclear when the Marathon flagship will reopen its doors at this time.