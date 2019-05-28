Blac Chyna attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 at The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater on October 6, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida.

No Evidence Found In Alleged Assault Between Blac Chyna And Hairdresser

Blac Chyna can continue to enjoy her summer now that her incident with a former hairdresser doesn't warrant any substantial evidence.

According to TMZ, surveillance footage obtained by the outlet doesn't show the businesswoman in possession of a knife. It was previously reported that the unidentified hair stylist claimed the two got into a screaming match when they weren't compensated for their services. After the victim left Chyna's home, they claimed Chyna pulled out a knife.

Witnesses who were present haven't shared any testimonies about the presence of a knife. Chyna's claim of the hair stylist tossing soda cans at her white Rolls Royce were also unfounded as she didn't have proof the vehicle was damaged from the soda cans.

Chyna didn't seem to be bothered by any of the news as she attended RuPaul's DragCon LA 2019 over the holiday weekend. She also dished on her now healthy relationship with Dream's father, Rob Kardashian. "I just feel like having a good relationship with the other parent and co-parenting is a healthy type of thing," Chyna said. "It's something that a lot of people need to practice."

She also recently announced her new show The Real Blac Chyna, streaming on the Zeus network. The network also features content from comedians like King Bach and B. Simone.

