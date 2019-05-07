NRA President Claims Rep. McBath Only Won Because She's A Minority

Newly elected president of the National Rifle Association (NRA), Carolyn Meadows is making headlines but for all the wrong reasons. A week after her election, Meadows was forced to apologize for making "insensitive and inappropriate" comments about Rep. Lucia "Lucy" McBath of Georgia's 6th congressional district. Meadows claimed that Rep. McBath, a black woman, only won her election in 2018 because she's a "minority female."

In an interview with the Marietta Daily Journal, the 80-year-old stated that "it was wrong to say like McBath said, that the reason she won was because of her anti-gun stance. That didn't have anything to do with it — it had to do with being a minority female." Following her comments, Meadows received immense backlash as well as a rebuttal from Rep. McBath.

The Georgia representative took to her Twitter account on Monday (April 6), and addressed the scandal in a series of tweets. "Hi NRA! It's time we clear something up. I won this race because — after my son was senselessly murdered in 2012 — I stood up to do something about it. I knew it was time to fight back."

"I was just a Marietta mom," she continued. "I loved my son Jordan more than anything else in this world. After Jordan was murdered—I realized that nobody was going [sic] chance our laws for us, so I had to do it myself."

(1/x) Hi NRA! It's time we clear something up. I won this race because - after my son was senselessly murdered in 2012 - I stood up to do something about it. I knew it was time to fight back. ⬇️ Stand with me ⬇️https://t.co/qkGhncNm1ghttps://t.co/VwsgSZmQmp — Lucy McBath (@lucymcbath) May 6, 2019

In a statement to The Washington Post, Meadows issued an apology "to Rep. McBath and her supporters. My comments were insensitive and inappropriate. I did not intend to discredit the congresswoman or the merits of her campaign—only to reflect my view that the Second Amendment was not a prevailing factor in this election."