Georgia Police Reportedly Issue Arrest Warrant For Offset

According to WSB-TV, Georgia police issued an arrest warrant for Offset over an incident that occurred in April. The news site states the Migos rapper swatted an iPhone 8 out of a fan's hand who was recording him inside a Target store.

While the fan, named Richard Gibbons, was videotaping the "Clout" artist, Offset took notice and proceeded to slap the phone to the ground. According to Pitchfork, the $800 device was damaged.

The Father of 4 rapper faces a felony charge for "criminal damage to private property."

BREAKING: Police have issued an arrest warrant for @OffsetYRN for criminal damage to property for this incident last Thursday. pic.twitter.com/PPQ28T3aG5 — Mike Petchenik (@MPetchenikWSB) May 2, 2019

The news arrives days after Offset had a bright moment in the spotlight. He reunited with his father after 23 years, capturing the moment on Instagram. “Dreams do come true,” he wrote. “Haven’t seen my father in 23 years and I still love him. That past is the past and the present is all we have to rely on, we not perfect.. love you pops!! No matter what!!!!”