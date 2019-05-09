Shots Fired At Atlanta Studio Where's Offset Was Recording

An Atlanta music studio where Offset was recording at the time was reportedly the scene of a drive-by shooting on Wednesday (May 7), TMZ reports.

According to law enforcement, cops responded to reports of a shooting at the Crossover Entertainment Group studio a little after 9 pm ET. Video footage obtained from the incident shows a person hanging out the passenger's side of a vehicle as shots ring out. Stray bullets reportedly damaged three vehicles, as well as the exterior of the building.

The shooting allegedly took place after Offset went outside for a quick break, sources told TMZ. At least one witness alleged that the Migos member might have been a target of the drive-by, although that detail as not been confirmed by officials. By the time police arrived, Offset was reportedly long gone. Law enforcement also received one tip saying someone was shot in the leg, but they have been unable to locate the victim.

Luckily, Offset seems to be doing alright. Since the reported shooting, he has been active on Instagram. He teased the music video for "Enzo," his upcoming collaboration with DJ Snake on his IG account Thursday afternoon (May 9).

See the surveillance footage from the shooting near the Atlanta studio below.