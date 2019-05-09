Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest / EA SPORTS BOWL - Show
Kevin Mazur

Shots Fired At Atlanta Studio Where's Offset Was Recording

May 9, 2019 - 6:30 pm by VIBE

An Atlanta music studio where Offset was recording at the time was reportedly the scene of a drive-by shooting on Wednesday (May 7), TMZ reports.

According to law enforcement, cops responded to reports of a shooting at the Crossover Entertainment Group studio a little after 9 pm ET. Video footage obtained from the incident shows a person hanging out the passenger's side of a vehicle as shots ring out. Stray bullets reportedly damaged three vehicles, as well as the exterior of the building.

The shooting allegedly took place after Offset went outside for a quick break, sources told TMZ. At least one witness alleged that the Migos member might have been a target of the drive-by, although that detail as not been confirmed by officials. By the time police arrived, Offset was reportedly long gone. Law enforcement also received one tip saying someone was shot in the leg, but they have been unable to locate the victim.

Luckily, Offset seems to be doing alright. Since the reported shooting, he has been active on Instagram. He teased the music video for "Enzo," his upcoming collaboration with DJ Snake on his IG account Thursday afternoon (May 9).

See the surveillance footage from the shooting near the Atlanta studio below.

In This Story:

Popular

The Last Big Rich Town: Starz Announces Season 6 Is The Final Season Of 'Power'

From the Web

More on Vibe

50-cent-calls-out-jackie-long-over-alleged-loan-1557450991
Getty Images

50 Cent Calls Out Jackie Long Over Alleged Loan

50 Cent is back at it again. Fif hopped on Instagram on Thursday (May 9) to call out ATL actor Jackie Long, claiming he owes him money.

It all started when 50 posted a photo of Long on Instagram, looking to collect on Long's alleged debt. "This punk a** n***a @jackielong better give me my money. You on BET now you can have mine by Monday fool," Fif wrote.

Long quickly caught wind of 50's trolling tactics and hit back with a similar post on his Instagram account, except he claimed 50 was the one who owed money. "N***a I gave you $250k you bitch about what n***a?" He wrote in response.

"Jackie interest Jackie you gotta pay me, puff was gonna kill you fool. I saved your life," 50 Cent in a rebuttal post.

It's unclear what loan they are referring to or how much the debt is. Nevertheless, this whole situation seems a lot like 50's other money drama with Teairra Mari. The singer owes 50 more than $100,000 after she lost a revenge porn lawsuit against the rapper.

Check out all the drama below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#Wayment!! Let me find out #JackieLong is the next person on #50Cent’s list 😩 (📸: @gettyimages)

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on May 9, 2019 at 3:55pm PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#ClapbackSeason: #JackieLong said he ain’t backing down from #50Cent!! (view earlier post)—(📸: @gettyimages)

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on May 9, 2019 at 4:13pm PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#TSRClapbackSeason: Whew! #50Cent responds to #RayJ 😩 See previous post! 👀👀(📸: @gettyimages)

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on May 9, 2019 at 4:49pm PDT

Continue Reading
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Clippers Game
Allen Berezovsky

Nipsey Hussle's Flagship Marathon Clothing Store Closes Its Doors

Nipsey Hussle's flagship Marathon Clothing store in South Los Angeles has reportedly closed its doors temporarily. The company announced that it will no longer run as a brick and mortar business on social media on May 6.

"Thank you to everyone who's placed an order with us these last couple of weeks. We appreciate the unprecedented outpour of support. It means a lot to our team and family," the announcement reads.

Although the company will not function as a brick and mortar for the time being, it's online business will continue as normal. "We are working around the clock to fulfill every order placed. We ask for your patience as we get everything fulfilled and shipped out to you. Additionally, our flagship store is closed right now, but our online store is open 24/7 to serve you and is the only authorized retailer of our brand. Once again, thank you for your support."

Following Nipsey's death on Mar. 31, Marathon Clothing received an influx in sales. In fact, most of the company's merch sold out within the week.

The announcement comes shortly after Nip's family and his team decided to shut down the memorial that was located outside of the store after bootleggers attempted to profit off of the tragedy.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Thank you 🏁

A post shared by The Marathon Clothing (@themarathonclothing) on May 6, 2019 at 10:26am PDT

It is unclear when the Marathon flagship will reopen its doors at this time.

Continue Reading
give-extra-get-extra-jacob-banks-every-age-song-
extra gum

Jacob Banks Proves Friendship Is Important At "Every Age" In New Extra Gum Commercial

While you cannot choose what family you're born into, you can choose who makes it into your village of friends. For Extra Gum's "Give Extra get extra" campaign, the strength and loyalty of friendship is front and center with Max and Bill.

Max, a teenage boy, befriends an elderly chess player, Bill, one day in a local park. From the outside, the pair are from different worlds and generations, but through chess create a bond of admiration and camaraderie.

Over time, Max and Bill share more than just their love of the board game. With a little help from Bill, Max overcomes his shyness with girls, while Bill shows Max old pictures of his wife during their younger days.

The duo weather many storms, including literal rain, until one day Max ventures to the park and doesn't see Bill. Worried, Max searches and travels far until he finds his dear friend and the two pick up where they left off.

The commercial's touching message is made more impactful with vocals from Nigerian singer-songwriter Jacob Banks. The Interscope artist covers Jose Gonzalez's "Every Age" and through somber yet meaningful vocals underscore's the commercial's message about the enduring power of friendship.

Take your time/build a home/build a place where we all can belong, Jacob sings.

Watch Max and Bill's friendship unfold below.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Movies & TV

8h ago

Starz Announces Season 6 As Final Season Of 'Power'

Features

1d ago

NEXT: Ari Lennox Is R&B's Around The Way Girl

Music News

3h ago

Nipsey Hussle's Marathon Clothing Flagship Store Announces Temporary Closing