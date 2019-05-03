Ohio High Schooler Banned From Prom For Racist 'Promposal'

“Promposals” have gone viral in recent years, and high schoolers continue to up the ante when it comes to asking that special someone to the most important night of the year. However, one Ohio student took his promposal too far.

According to the New York Post, a student from Clear Fork High School referenced black people picking cotton in his promposal, and he was banned from attending his prom.

His sign asking a girl to prom said “If I was black I’d be picking cotton. But I’m white so I’m picking U for prom.” He posted it on Facebook to nearly immediate backlash, and although he removed his photo, it was too late.

“Clear Fork Valley Local Schools Superintendent Janice Wyckoff issued a statement saying the district is “disappointed in the situation,” reports the Post. The student goes to another high school in the district, and he will not be able to attend Clear Fork’s prom.

"This is one person making a bad decision that's going to reflect on everybody,” said Wyckoff. “This is actually a terrible day in the Clear Fork Valley."

A similar situation occurred in Florida last year, when a student named Noah Crowley wrote the exact same message on a sign to ask his girlfriend to prom. He ended up being put under investigation by his school district.