Ohio High Schooler Banned From Prom For Racist 'Promposal'

May 3, 2019 - 9:41 am by VIBE

“Promposals” have gone viral in recent years, and high schoolers continue to up the ante when it comes to asking that special someone to the most important night of the year. However, one Ohio student took his promposal too far.

According to the New York Post, a student from Clear Fork High School referenced black people picking cotton in his promposal, and he was banned from attending his prom.
His sign asking a girl to prom said “If I was black I’d be picking cotton. But I’m white so I’m picking U for prom.” He posted it on Facebook to nearly immediate backlash, and although he removed his photo, it was too late.

“Clear Fork Valley Local Schools Superintendent Janice Wyckoff issued a statement saying the district is “disappointed in the situation,” reports the Post. The student goes to another high school in the district, and he will not be able to attend Clear Fork’s prom.

"This is one person making a bad decision that's going to reflect on everybody,” said Wyckoff. “This is actually a terrible day in the Clear Fork Valley."

A similar situation occurred in Florida last year, when a student named Noah Crowley wrote the exact same message on a sign to ask his girlfriend to prom. He ended up being put under investigation by his school district.

John Singleton's $35 Million Estate Up In The Air, Will To Be Filed Soon

SOMETHING IN THE WATER - Day 2
Brian Ach

Usher's $20 Million Herpes Lawsuit Dismissed

Usher's $20 million herpes lawsuit, in which Laura Helm accused the singer of exposing her to the STD, has been dismissed, TMZ reports.

According to court documents, Helm was the one who filed to dismiss her lawsuit earlier this week because she and the Confessions artist reportedly "reached an amicable resolution." The dismissal was reportedly filed with prejudice, which means that the case cannot be refiled again. All roads point to a monetary settlement, although that has not been confirmed at this time.

As previously reported, Usher became the center of controversy after a number of women accused him of exposing them to the herpes virus. Helm was one of the alleged victims who sued Usher back in 2017. She claimed he exposed her to the virus during a night of unprotected sex. Helm initially sued him for $10 million but doubled the price to cover her emotional harm and punitive damages.

Helm's dismissal comes one year after another one of Usher's accusers dropped their case in 2018. The male accuser, who was named John Doe in court documents, dropped his case after claiming he engaged in unprotected intercourse with the singer during a visit to a Los Angeles spa.

4th Annual TIDAL X: Brooklyn - Arrivals
Getty Images

BlocBoy JB Arrested For Drug Possession And Felony Gun Charge In Tennessee

A day before he was scheduled to perform at a music festival, rapper BlocBoy JB was arrested for a felony gun charge and drug possession in Shelby County, Tenn.

The Memphis area rapper (real name James Baker) was arrested on Thursday (May 2) and charged for being a "Convicted Felon in Possession of a handgun, speeding, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Controlled Substance Marijuana," per Fox 13 Memphis. The "Shoot" MC was slated to hit the stage at the Memphis In May Beale Street Music Festival on Friday (May 3).

Authorities say that the 22-year-old's arrest was part of a "multi-agency investigation," and around 20 people were taken into custody. Those taken into custody were hanging out at a house near Shelby Drive and Forest Hill Irene Road, and the incident took place in July 2018.

"Robert Griffin, Vice President of Marketing for Memphis in May, said they will announce any possible changes to the festival lineup once they receive more information," reports Commercial Appeal.

In February, BlocBoy turned himself into authorities for drug and gun possession. For this particular incident, he was charged with possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, and theft of property.

4th Annual TIDAL X: Brooklyn - Arrivals
Getty Images

Kodak Black Donates Over $12,000 To Help Low-Income Students

Despite the egregious headlines that have been following him for virtually the entire year, Kodak Black is attempting to do some good in 2019. The Florida rapper is reportedly dropping over $12,000 on school supplies to help children in need.

TMZ reports that Kodak was inspired by a teenager from Texas named Paige Cook, who created a campaign to donate one pencil to every student in the entire district (around 7,000 students). She ended up collecting over 60,000 pencils and notebooks as well, thanks to Kodak's helping hand.

"Bradford Cohen, Kodak's attorney, tells us the rapper picked up the tab -- a cool $12,500 -- for the notebooks," says TMZ. "The items will benefit a school district where a majority of its students come from low-income communities."

Last year, Kodak discussed that he had a dream to build a school in Haiti, and he also donated $10,000 to a South Florida children's center called Jack & Jill, which is known to be one of the "oldest nonprofit provider of early childhood education."

It's clear that helping the youth is something he is serious about, and we're glad to see he's committed to doing something positive.

