Paula Abdul Performs Epic Medley At The 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Pop star, dancer and choreographer Paula Abdul took to the stage to perform a medley of her hits during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

Abdul, who still looks radiant as ever, showed the packed crowd at the Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas that she’s still got it. Her first No. 1 hit “Straight Up” turns 30 years old this year, and her debut studio-album Forever Your Girl turns 31 in June. The album generated four No. 1 singles.

Abdul gave her backup dancers a run for their money while performing her hits like "Straight Up," "The Way That You Love Me," Vibeology," "Opposites Attract," "Cold-Hearted Snake" and more. MC Skat Kat, the cartoon feline from the "Opposites Attract" video, also appeared during the show, much to the delight of fans of the original visual.

It was announced Wednesday (May 1) that the singer will launch her own Vegas residency this coming August. The first leg of the residency will feature 20 dates, and runs until Jan. 4, 2020.

“I love telling stories through music and dance, and engaging with the audience,” Abdul says. “I'm taking the essence of the classic choreography that has become part of my legacy and I want to have a real experience with the audience so they leave knowing me a bit more.”

Watch Ms. Abdul’s energetic performance above.