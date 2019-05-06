Philando Castile Relief Foundation Assists In Paying Off Student Lunch Debt

To further Philando Castile's mission in helping the youth, his foundation has donated a certain number of funds to alleviate outstanding lunch balances. According to the Star Tribune, his mother, Valerie Castile, administered $8,000 to the Robbinsdale Cooper High School in New Hope, Minnesota.

"Our kids are the future leaders of our country and we need to take care of them in every way possible," she said. "Most families live paycheck to paycheck, and the last thing they need to be worrying about is how can I pay this debt at the end of the year." In an interview with CBS Minnesota, Castile said this decision is something her son worked toward as a cafeteria supervisor.

"He'd pay for children's lunch meals out of his own pocket instead of letting a child go hungry that day he would pay for it himself," she noted. The fund covers 334 graduating seniors' lunch balance. The school's principal also stated the Robbinsdale area school district's student lunch debt exceeds $300,000.

On July 6, 2016, Philando Castile was fatally shot by Officer Jeronimo Young, who faced a second-degree manslaughter charge but was later found not guilty. Castile was 32. Since his passing, an organization established in his honor has helped children to fulfill any outstanding lunch payments.