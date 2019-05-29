Porn Site Calls Iggy Azalea's Leaked Photos "A Violation"

Alex Hawkins, Vice President of porn site xHamster, is supporting Iggy Azalea amidst allegations of her leaked topless images, which were reportedly stolen outtakes from a 2016 photoshoot with GQ Australia.

“While there’s nothing shameful about nudity, non-consensual photography or video is a violation of Iggy’s rights,” Hawkins says of the images, which he says will not be published for viewing on the site. “As we have done in the past in similar cases, we will increase our patrol of Iggy and relevant keywords, and are asking our community to alert us should they spot the photos.”

Over the weekend, the “Sally Walker” musician deleted her social media pages shortly after releasing a statement regarding the photos and detailing her “blindsided, embarrassed” feelings on the situation.

“There was no reason for anyone to have kept the outtakes from the shoot,” she wrote in a now-deleted statement. “I’m surprised and angry that they were not immediately deleted after the final images were selected.” Azalea added that she plans on pressing charges against the person who leaked the photos.

The shoot’s photographer Nino Munoz added that he would work with Azalea to find out who leaked the photos.