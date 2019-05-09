tommy-ghost-kanan tommy-ghost-kanan
Courtesy of STARZ

The Last Big Rich Town: Starz Announces Season 6 Is The Final Season Of 'Power'

May 9, 2019 - 2:16 pm by Shenequa Golding

This will the last Big Rich Town.

Fans of the Staz scripted series, Power, have been with Ghost, Tommy, Tasha, and co for five seasons, but according to a statement released from the network, Season 6 will be the final chapter in the tightly weaved web of lies, murder, and betrayal.

“Season 6 brings us to the end of what we know is just the first chapter of the ’Power’ story. However, as one chapter comes to an end, another will begin,” said Carmi Zlotnik, President of Programming for Starz. “Courtney Kemp and 50 Cent have created a world rich with complex and dynamic characters and there are a number of stories we plan to tell as we continue to explore and expand the ‘Power’ universe.”

At the end of Season 5, Kanan, played by the show's executive producer Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, went out like the gangster he is after a shootout with the cops. While Special K's death didn't merit collective sadness from fans, it did help transition Fif from in front of the screen to behind. According to the statement, Jackson will direct episode 603.

The explosive last season will give fans more bang for their buck with 15 episodes instead of the traditional 10.

“The last 5 seasons of ‘Power’ have been an incredible ride for me and all of our supportive fans.  We are far from over and I am excited to bring you more from the ‘Power’ brand,” said Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson, “Power” Executive Producer. “I am proud that I was able to put a lasting stamp on this chapter with my directorial debut in an episode that features one of the wildest scenes ever on the show.”

Power Season 6 returns to Starz on Aug 25, 2019.

In This Story:

Popular

The Last Big Rich Town: Starz Announces Season 6 Is The Final Season Of 'Power'

From the Web

More on Vibe

Spike Lee's 'She's Gotta Have It' Releases Exciting Trailer

The Netflix original series, She's Gotta Have It is returning to the streaming platform for its second season on May 24. The Spike Lee-created comedy will continue to tell the story of its protagonist, the eccentric artist Nola Darling (DeWanda Wise), and how she adjusts to her newfound celebrity status.

For this season, She’s Gotta Have It offers a timely and topical portrait of rising talents" and how "Nola must decide if she will remain true to her creative ideals or give in to the corporate world."

The trailer for the nine-episode season has already dropped and it's full of promise for a great cinematic escape. In one of the trailer's key scenes, Darling makes a list of goals she'd like to accomplish for the summer. Throughout the course of the trailer her struggling attempts at achieving those goals, from making money to being more creative, are documented. The short clip is a glimpse of what Lee has in store for viewers so be sure to check it out on May 24.

Continue Reading
masterp-romeo-i-got-the-hook-up-promo-
Urban Movie Channel/RLJ Entertainment

Master P And Romeo Detail The Ups And Downs Of Entrepreneurship In 'I Got The Hook Up-2'

Master P and son Romeo Miller are using comedy to tackle gentrification, entrepreneurship and the importance of family with their forthcoming I Got The Hook Up-2.

The original 1998 film featured Master P and comic AJ Johnson as two low-level criminals affectionately known as Black and Blue. Their retail specialty was boom-box stereos and broken TV’s until a shipment of cellphones accidentally makes their way to the pair. They assume they've hit the jackpot until local crime bosses and the FBI are on their tail.

Now more than 20 years later, I Got The Hook Up-2 picks up with Black and Blue as restaurant owners. Unfortunately, an incident occurs that results in their restaurant being shut down. Black needs cash quick and contact's Blue’s son Fatboy (Fatboy SSE) and his best friend Spyda (DC Young Fly) who bring a box of stolen cell phones. Black decides to sell them only to learn the Colombian cartel’s drug stash, was inside, which Spyda decided to go ahead and sell.

Now Black has to get rid of the burner phones, get his restaurant up and running and pay the cartel back before its too late. The film, which will stream on the Urban Movie Channel was aimed to bring a laugh to families.

“This project is not only hilariously funny, but it expresses the vitality of gentrification, entrepreneurship, and coming together as a family during hard times,” Master P said in a statement. “With all the tragedies in the world, we could all use a good laugh. This is one of the many projects on the way from Genius Minds Films.”

I Got The Hook Up-2's theatrical, VOD, and digital HD release is set for July 12 and will be available for streaming on UMC.tv in October 2019.

Continue Reading
2018 LACMA Art + Film Gala - Arrivals
Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian Reportedly Plans To Produce Criminal Justice Reality Show

Since Kim Kardashian stepped into the criminal justice frontier by working on Alice Marie Johnson's case, the reality television star plans to display similar efforts on the small screen. According to Variety, the mother-of-three will executive produce the tentatively titled "Kim Kardashian: The Justice Project," which is slated to be a two-hour documentary.

The program, set to air on Oxygen, will follow Kardashian's mission to tackle "one of America's most controversial subjects," that being the criminal justice system. The production will also follow Kardashian's quest to become a lawyer. She publicized the goal in a recent interview with Vogue, noting that this is a longtime dream.

In mid-April, Kardashian posted a lengthy explanation on Instagram as to why she's getting a law degree and said it's far from a cake-walk despite her access to highly-coveted resources. "One person actually said I should 'stay in my lane.' I want people to understand that there is nothing that should limit your pursuit of your dreams, and the accomplishment of new goals," she said.

"There are times I feel overwhelmed and when I feel like I can't do it but I get the pep talks I need from the people around me supporting me," she continued. "I changed my number last year and disconnected from everyone because I have made this strict commitment to follow a dream of mine — It's never too late to follow your dreams." Recently, the 38-year-old helped to free a Florida man who was serving a life sentence for a low-level drug offense.

We did it again! Had the best call w/this lovely family & my attorney @msbkb who just won release for their loved one Jeffrey in Miami - he served 22 years of life sentence for low level drug case. He served too much time but it gives me so much joy to fund this life saving work. pic.twitter.com/pbYicKmFpJ

— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 3, 2019

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Movies & TV

8h ago

Starz Announces Season 6 As Final Season Of 'Power'

Features

1d ago

NEXT: Ari Lennox Is R&B's Around The Way Girl

Music News

3h ago

Nipsey Hussle's Marathon Clothing Flagship Store Announces Temporary Closing