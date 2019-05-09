The Last Big Rich Town: Starz Announces Season 6 Is The Final Season Of 'Power'

This will the last Big Rich Town.

Fans of the Staz scripted series, Power, have been with Ghost, Tommy, Tasha, and co for five seasons, but according to a statement released from the network, Season 6 will be the final chapter in the tightly weaved web of lies, murder, and betrayal.

“Season 6 brings us to the end of what we know is just the first chapter of the ’Power’ story. However, as one chapter comes to an end, another will begin,” said Carmi Zlotnik, President of Programming for Starz. “Courtney Kemp and 50 Cent have created a world rich with complex and dynamic characters and there are a number of stories we plan to tell as we continue to explore and expand the ‘Power’ universe.”

At the end of Season 5, Kanan, played by the show's executive producer Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, went out like the gangster he is after a shootout with the cops. While Special K's death didn't merit collective sadness from fans, it did help transition Fif from in front of the screen to behind. According to the statement, Jackson will direct episode 603.

The explosive last season will give fans more bang for their buck with 15 episodes instead of the traditional 10.

“The last 5 seasons of ‘Power’ have been an incredible ride for me and all of our supportive fans. We are far from over and I am excited to bring you more from the ‘Power’ brand,” said Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson, “Power” Executive Producer. “I am proud that I was able to put a lasting stamp on this chapter with my directorial debut in an episode that features one of the wildest scenes ever on the show.”

Power Season 6 returns to Starz on Aug 25, 2019.