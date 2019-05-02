Premiere: The Hamiltones Beg For Love In 'Pieces' Music Video

May 2, 2019 - 10:35 am by VIBE Staff

We've all been there – when a relationship is reaching its possible end, and one side is fighting to keep the partner they love so much. Begging a woman to stay has made for legendary songs, and on "Pieces," The Hamiltones sing their hearts out while trying to keep a relationship together.

The music video, directed by EverydayLavan, shows each member of The Hamiltones singing longing, heartfelt vocals asking for another chance, while a woman becomes fed up while waiting on her man to come home to her. "Pieces" has slow, melodic vibes, and should be an instant listen for fans of classic R&B. The song will be released on streaming platforms at midnight (May 3).

J. Vito, Tony Lelo, and 2E began as a trio of background vocalists for Grammy-winning soul singer Anthony Hamilton, and earned adoration on social media and YouTube for their quartet-styled cover performances. After selling out The Apollo and working with the likes of Hamilton, PJ Morton and Tori Kelly, The Hamiltones are preparing their debut Watch The Ton3s for a June 7, 2019 release under Rapper Big Pooh's Common Cents Media Group / EMPIRE / Dame Inc.

Popular

'Boyz N The Hood' Actor Jessie Lawrence Ferguson Dead At 76

From the Web

More on Vibe

Ariana Grande Shows Her Skills During 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Ariana Grande performed remotely from her Sweetener Tour for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. The songbird, who recently headlined back-to-back Coachella Festival weekends, performed her hit "7 Rings" from her recent album, Thank U, Next. 

Much like the music video, Grande and her dancers were adorned in pink graffiti-emblazoned outfits, and a pink car was the focal point in her energetic performance. She also provided us with a dance breakdown, showing that she can be much more than a chill-inducing vocalist.

Last year, Grande was awarded Billboard's "Women Of The Year" award at their Women In Music ceremony, where she declared she would start putting herself and her happiness first and foremost.

"I have everything I've ever dreamt of having, and as of late I've discovered that it's the things I've always had and the people I've always had that still make me the happiest," she said during her speech.

Watch her performance above.

Continue Reading

Ciara Brings Electric Energy To Performance At The 2019 Billboard Music Awards

The always performance-ready Ciara did not disappoint during her high-energy spot during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at the Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The “Dose” singer brought the choreography and the fire we’ve come to expect from a star of her caliber. She performed her new song "Thinkin' Bout You," and her performance– likely influenced and inspired by Janet and Michael Jackson– set the stage ablaze.

Rocking a pinstripe suit and crop top, a high ponytail and leather gloves, Cici strutted through the audience interacting with the crowd, and also showed us her incredible dance moves during a breakdown unlike another. It incorporated breakdancing, popping, twerking and more.

CiCi recently announced that she will indeed be releasing a new album titled Beauty Marks, which will serve as the long-awaited follow-up to her 2015 project, Jackie.

“I actually started recording a little bit of it before I gave birth to Sienna so that was really fun; dancing around with my big belly in the studio,” she told ABC News of her forthcoming LP, which drops on May 10. “But I've been working on it for a little while, and it's really coming together, and I can't wait to share it with my fans."

Check out her performance above.

Continue Reading

H.E.R. Drops Video For Latest Single "Hard Place"

H.E.R.'s EP I Used to Know Her: Part 2 is home to numerous hit songs with one of them being the singer's latest single, "Hard Place." To follow up on the success of the song, the 21-year-old dropped the music video for the Rodney Jerkins-produced track. The song tells the ups-and-downs of a relationship and the visual brings its lyrics to life.

The four and a half minute clip follows the singer-songwriter and a love interest named, Leo, as they go through the difficulties of fame, romance, and how her growing music career ends up overshadowing his own. Rare glimpses of H.E.R.'s face are sprinkled throughout the video, as she generally dons dark, big shades with her signature, voluminous, curly hairstyle, to better maintain her anonymity.

As the video goes on, H.E.R. can be seen performing on a major stage before a massive crowd, relaxing in an apartment with her boyfriend in other enjoyable moments. Since the clip's premiere, fans have already taken to Twitter to praise the California native's latest video.

"@HERMusicx never fails," one user said. "Hard Place" video was just so great and I love how she always has a story to go with her songs."

@HERMusicx NEVER fails! "Hard Place" video was just so great and I love how she always has a story line to go with her songs pic.twitter.com/A9VMMAkrYT

— Mona Lisa (@MelissaPleasant) April 26, 2019

@HERMusicx music video of Hard place is everything 😍😩😩😩 I’m screaming 🤦🏿‍♂️🤦🏿‍♂️🤦🏿‍♂️🙌🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿

— Bazimya Brian (@BrianBazimya) April 26, 2019

@HERMusicx music video for Hard Place is really good😭🤧 pic.twitter.com/hlNzNFVYJw

— Summer~Child☀️🌻 (@danesha_ae6) April 26, 2019

Watch the official music video for her latest single, "Hard Place" above.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Features

2d ago

John Singleton: The Cinematic Voice Of The Hip-Hop Generation

Entertainment

2d ago

Ciara And Russell Wilson Launch Production Company

Features

2d ago

Pharrell Williams' Something In The Water Turns The Tide In Virginia Beach: Recap