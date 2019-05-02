Premiere: The Hamiltones Beg For Love In 'Pieces' Music Video

We've all been there – when a relationship is reaching its possible end, and one side is fighting to keep the partner they love so much. Begging a woman to stay has made for legendary songs, and on "Pieces," The Hamiltones sing their hearts out while trying to keep a relationship together.

The music video, directed by EverydayLavan, shows each member of The Hamiltones singing longing, heartfelt vocals asking for another chance, while a woman becomes fed up while waiting on her man to come home to her. "Pieces" has slow, melodic vibes, and should be an instant listen for fans of classic R&B. The song will be released on streaming platforms at midnight (May 3).

J. Vito, Tony Lelo, and 2E began as a trio of background vocalists for Grammy-winning soul singer Anthony Hamilton, and earned adoration on social media and YouTube for their quartet-styled cover performances. After selling out The Apollo and working with the likes of Hamilton, PJ Morton and Tori Kelly, The Hamiltones are preparing their debut Watch The Ton3s for a June 7, 2019 release under Rapper Big Pooh's Common Cents Media Group / EMPIRE / Dame Inc.