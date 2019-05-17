Khaed, Known For Production Work With XXXTentacion, Has Died

Khaed, a producer and member of XXXTENTACION's Members Only clique has died.

Details around his death have been limited, but the producer suffered a heart attack last year. It isn't known if his past health troubles led to his passing. His longtime friend DJ Scheme shared the news on Thursday, (May 16). Scheme used his Twitter account late that afternoon to share his reaction.

"Man what the f*** bro," he wrote. "Rest in peace khaed I love you so much bro this sh** got me f***ed up right now."

Man what the fuck bro — UNCLE SCHEME (@DJSCHEME_) May 16, 2019

Rest In Peace khaed I love you so much bro this shit got me fucked up right now. — UNCLE SCHEME (@DJSCHEME_) May 16, 2019

Tired of losing ppl — UNCLE SCHEME (@DJSCHEME_) May 17, 2019

Scheme spoke with XXL about Khaed's passing, and had this to say: "Khaed was not only one of the best producers in Members Only, he was one of the best friends you could have in the group because he genuinely loved and cared for you and would never let anything ever harm you."

In addition to producing for XXX, Khaed also produced for Members Only talent Ski Mask the Slump God, Robb Banks and former member Wifisfuneral. His songs for XXX included "I Don't Wanna Do This Anymore," "Let's Pretend We're Numb," "I Wonder If Bloods Watch Blues Clues," among others.