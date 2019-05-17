Federal Prosecutors Reportedly Claim Kodak Black Is A Danger To Society
Kodak Black entered a not guilty plea Wednesday (May 15) in response to federal weapons charges stemming from his latest arrest, but prosecutors in the case are reportedly trying to keep him in jail arguing that he’s a potentially dangerous given his lengthy criminal history.
According to initial reports, the 21-year-old rapper was granted release on $550,000 bond with house arrest, and his $600,000 mansion was used as collateral. However, prosecutors filed documents claiming that the Florida native should remain locked up because he is likely to flee and is known to disregard probation restrictions, TMZ reports.
During a court hearing earlier this week prosecutors told the judge that, “Wherever he goes there’s going to be guns, drugs and shootings.”
Kodak’s lawyer, Bradford Cohen, pointed out that his current arrest was related to “paperwork” as he allegedly lied on gun applications. Furthermore, Cohen noted that if authorities truly felt that his client was a danger to society than he should have been arrested in January, when he filled out the paperwork.
Miami-Dade police arrested Kodak on the way to the Rolling Loud Miami Festival last weekend. He was also arrested last month on drug and gun charges at the Canadian border.
Kodak, whose birth name is Dieuson Octave but legally changed his name to Bill Kapri, was out on bail for charges in South Carolina where he is accused of sexually assaulting a high school student in 2016. His bail could be revoked given the new weapons charges. If convicted in the rape case he faces up to 30 years.