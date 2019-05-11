Queen-Naija-Talks-Surgery-After-Baby Queen-Naija-Talks-Surgery-After-Baby
Queen Naija attends the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 01, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Queen Naija Responds To Backlash For Going Public About Plastic Surgery

May 11, 2019 - 11:59 am by VIBE

Queen Najia's decision to be blunt about her plastic surgery was met with backlash when she was accused of normalizing the procedure for young women.

The singer-songwriter who is known for her bold personality and power vocals shared the video titled, "Revealing My New Body | One Week Post Op Tummy Tuck + BBL (Brazillian Buttlift)" on YouTube Friday (May 10). In a previous video, Naija vlogged her plans to get a tummy tuck while heading to the Billboard Music Awards where she was nominated for Top R&B Female Artist.

The singer previously went under the knife after the birth of her first child in 2017, leading to a case of bad fibrosis. "I'm really really happy about the results," she said. "I basically got a tummy tuck and I got my hernia repaired around my belly navel, it would puff out because of my loose skin. I had really really bad fibrosis from the smart lipo I got two years ago."

In her recap video, the singer seemed to be visibly happy with the results and additional unplanned surgery for the Brazilian Buttlift. "I'm just really really happy. I feel more confident with my body and being a mom with two kids and having two c-sections, and all the stuff going on with myself, I'm really happy," she said Friday. "I will not be getting any more surgery. I won't turn into one of those girls who gets lip fat added and all this stuff. I'm not touching my face. As yall know I got eye fillers and I'm never doing that again."

But her joy was quickly met with criticism after The Shade Room picked up a portion of the video on their Instagram page. Naija responded in jest. "Now if I would have kept it a secret, like a lot of other women who’ve had surgery.. everyone would have saying “Liar, did you get surgery, why you hiding it?” she said.  Lol, I tell the truth & it’s still an issue. Hilarious. Imma take my new booty and hide in a ditch."

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#QueenNaija stepped into #TheShadeRoom to say she’s keeping it real about her surgery, period. 👀👀 (SWIPE)

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

The "Medicine" singer has been open with her journey to building her self-esteem and has shared why she decided to try surgery. "I do love myself but at the same time, you have to make your self happy," she said in 2017. "You don't have to look in the mirror and see what I see. At the end of the say, I'm the one who has to put up with my self-esteem. I tried to diet and workout but I didn't see any results in my stomach area [because of c-section]."

The topic of surgical enhancement with women of color has been a controversial topic, with many women dying for trying under the table procedures. Standards of beauty have continuously changed with social media and influencers holding relevance over the youth but the singer hasn't promoted the option to go under the knife to her fans.

In This Story:

Popular

Lee Danels' Music Drama ‘Star’ Canceled After Three Seasons

From the Web

More on Vibe

Blac-Chyna-Assault-Hairdresser
Blac Chyna attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 at The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater on October 6, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida
Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

Blac Chyna Named As Suspect In Assault Against Hair Stylist

Well, this isn't the best way to celebrate your birthday.

Blac Chyna has reportedly got in trouble with the law again after a confrontation with her hair stylist. TMZ reports the Chyna and the employee who hasn't been unidentified, were at Chyna's home in San Fernando Valley, Calif. when they got into an argument over payment.

The police report alleges after the hair stylist attempted to collect her check from Chyna, the 31-year-old pulled out a knife. The hair dressed left and reportedly threw soda cans at Chyna's car. A source shared with the outlet that Chyna didn't have a weapon on her person but there were cans thrown at her car.

Because Chyna's six-year-old son King was present, there's a chance the L.A. County Dept. of Children and Family Services will get involved for a possible welfare check.

Chyna hasn't addressed the incident but will more than likely still have a nice birthday.

Continue Reading
Raiche-V-Sessions-VIBE-Video
VIBE

VIBE VSessions Presents: Raiche

We were recently blessed with the acoustic sounds and vocals of GDE/Island Prolific/Atlantic Records' newest songbird, Raiche. Not so long ago, the promotion package for her cool out single, "Money Pies," off her debut EP Drive, was delivered to our midtown Manhattan office in the form of an actual money pie. Yes, the edible treat was designed as real money, creamy dollar bills on a pie that the staff ate up and then wondered how the music sounded. To say the least, both were loved by all. That super smart promo gift has lead to her relaunching our VIBE V Sessions series where we focus on the vocals of the talented folks who grace our stage.

Trust that you'll hear more from the likes of the Pittsfield, MA native, in the future but for now, bask in her beautiful glow of breezy song with her single, "Money Pies" and a cover of her favorite Daniel Ceaser song, "Get You".

Continue Reading
8N0A11288N0A11288N0A11288N0A1128-1557156121
VIBE Vixen- Jenny Regan

VIBE Vixen's Boss Talk Podcast: Kash Doll's Boss Tip? Be Unapologetically You

VIBE Vixen's Boss Talk podcast amplifies the voices of women and she/her-identifying individuals in their respective industries as they discuss their journeys toward becoming the bosses we know today. From their demeanor and confidence and persevering through life’s pitfalls to make a name for themselves in their own way, being a boss is much more than 'just running sh*t.'

Midwest-bred MC Kash Doll has collaborated with artists such as  B.O.B., Big Sean, Trina and Lyrica Anderson, and opened up for Drake during the Detroit stop of his Summer Sixteen tour. She’s also gotten co-signs from both Nicki Minaj and Rihanna. You may have heard some of her bodies of work like Brat Tail, The Vault, and 2016’s Trapped In The DollHouse, as well as her song "Ice Me Out" and "Chanel Slides" with Dreezy. She also just wrapped a stint the road during the Motivation tour with Meek Mill and Lil Durk. 

Her latest single “Hustla” recently dropped, and features a mini-movie to accompany it. The movie chronicles the life of Kelly, a woman working in the adult entertainment industry who gets into her fair share of situations outside of the club.

“On social media, all you see is ‘oh, this girl got a new car, [stripping] looks all glitz and glam… girls think that that’s the way," the Detroit native said on 'Boss Talk.' However, the video shows a side to the life of a stripper many don't see, and that hip-hop doesn't glamorize. She details to host J'na Jefferson that there will be more to come for the Kelly Chronicles.

I don’t feel like we’ve had a female MC in a while from Detroit who represents what I represent.

Through her songs and her unapologetic persona, Kash Doll encapsulates what it means to be a boss in this day and age. When asked what makes someone a boss, the Republic Records MC said it all starts from within.

“It starts mentally, because you don’t gotta have money to be a boss,” she says. “The way you carry yourself, your demeanor, the way you look at things, the way you handle things… when you surround yourself with bosses, when everyone around you is winning, that’s what makes a boss… boss is a term I think people use very loosely… a boss can get it on her own." She also says that women who can classify themselves as "bosses" can also have the weight of her world on their shoulders and keep going.

"You get sick? You keep it pushing," she says. "You’re on your period? You keep it pushing. You’re tired? Keep it pushing. I did every show I’ve been booked for, I never missed an opportunity.”

As for what she's got cooking up next in the studio, Kash Doll says she's planning on dropping a project, but did not detail when that will drop. She wants to spring it on her fans when they least expect it.

“Expect fire," she says of the content of the forthcoming project. "I’m not gonna say anything, but it’s [coming] soon. I’m happier, I’m litty-er… I’ve been working with different producers, I have different features, it’s a lot of growth. I’m anxious but nervous at the same time, because it’s different.”

Listen to the full episode below.

Continue Reading

