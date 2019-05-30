R. Kelly Returns To Court For Hearing On Sex Abuse Allegations
R. Kelly Accuser Alleges Several Were Paid Off, Flown Out During 2008 Case

May 30, 2019 - 9:04 am by VIBE

Several R. Kelly accusers testified against the disgraced musician to a federal grand jury on Wednesday (May 29). TMZ reports that they discussed Kelly’s involvement with underage girls and women, as well as his alleged sex trafficking ring.

“Numerous witnesses testified before the grand jury Wednesday, claiming Kelly's team secured travel at the singer's direction to move them across state lines for sexual purposes while they were underage,” the report reads.

TMZ also says that there is a chance that the testimonies being heard by the grand jury could spell even worse news for Kelly. According to a source for the site, one of the alleged victims told the jury that the singer’s team paid off numerous witnesses so that they wouldn’t testify against him in his 2008 child pornography trial.

“The grand jury testimony also revealed that witnesses in the 2008 case were allegedly sent on vacation when the trial was underway so they wouldn't be available to testify,” the site continues. “The witnesses say Kelly's team secured the 2008 witnesses' travel.”

If convicted of the 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse he is being charged for, Kelly faces up to 70 years in prison.

