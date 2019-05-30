R. Kelly Returns To Court For Hearing On Sex Abuse Allegations
Getty Images

R. Kelly Charged With 11 New Sex-Related Crimes In Chicago

May 30, 2019 - 4:38 pm by VIBE Staff

Chicago prosecutors have charged R. Kelly with 11 new sex-related crimes. Some of the charges carry a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison, The Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Cook County prosecutors reportedly filed the new charges against Kelly on Thursday (May 30). The new charges include four counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, two counts of criminal sexual assault by force, two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse against a victim between the ages of 13 to 16. The charges reportedly pertain to a single victim.

If convicted of the four counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, Kelly could face a maximum of 30 years behind bars. As previously reported, Kelly is already facing 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse involving four women, three of whom were minors when the alleged abuse took place.

Kelly’s defense attorney, Steve Greenberg told the Sun-Times that he had received word of new charges from prosecutors but had not seen any filings in the case at this time.

This story is developing...

Robert Townsend's 'Carmen: A Hip Hopera' Is Coming To Netflix

rotimi-paid-50-cent-half-debt-1559306403
Getty Images

Rotimi Says He Already Paid 50 Cent $100,000 Of His Debt

Earlier this week, 50 Cent called out his Power co-star, Rotimi, over an "outstanding" debt of $300,000. In true 50 style, the rapper hounded Rotimi on social media, demanding that he receive his money. Despite Fif's incessant trolling, Rotimi didn't back down. Instead, he turned to social media where he told his side of the story.

At first, Rotimi claimed that he didn't owe 50 any money and that he was only being targeted because of his new album's success. "I don't owe 50 money," Rotimi said in a video on Instagram on Thursday (May 30). "The thing is, my record went number one. I just bought a crib. I'm taking care of my family, everything. So the fact that I'm hearing this, man, why now?"

Despite his earlier claims, however, Rotimi hit up to TMZ to provide a little more backstory. During that interview, he revealed that his debt stems from an old contract with 50's G-Unit label that he terminated prematurely in 2014.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

My man you owe a outstanding balance of $300,000 🤔now WALK WITH ME to the bank. #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac

A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on May 29, 2019 at 8:29am PDT

"So I asked him, 'Can I get out of my deal?' And he said, 'Yes. I'm not going to hold you back. But there's business,'" Rotimi recalled. "I paid an upfront sum (to get out of my contract) and everything else would be through mechanical sales or royalty and everything."

Rotimi also revealed that he paid 50 half of his debt. "Because it is my brother, instead of waiting for royalties, and I am able to pay, I gave him $100,000," he continued. "[...] We're good. We're good."

There doesn't seem to be any bad blood between the two at the moment. Following Rotimi's interview, 50 hopped back on Instagram to set the record straight. "I have no problem with @Rotimi, in fact, I wish him and his family the best God bless. POSITIVE VIBES."

 

View this post on Instagram

 

😟I have no problem with @Rotimi in fact I wish him and his family the best God bless. POSITIVE VIBES #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac

A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on May 30, 2019 at 11:45am PDT

Continue Reading
Beautycon Festival New York 2019 - Day 2
Cindy Ord

Cardi B Drops Long-Awaited "Press" Single

Cardi B is back with a new single. The Bronx native dropped her new track, entitled "Press" on Friday (May 31).

The song is an uptempo record that discusses Cardi's relationship with the media and being judged by others.

"Press, press, press, press, press / Cardi don't need more press / Kill 'em all, put them h*es to rest / Walk in, bulletproof vest / Please tell me who she gon' check/ Murder scene, Cardi made a mess," Cardi raps.

The rapper previously teased the track earlier in Dec. 2019. After quite a long wait, she dropped the single art and teaser, which featured a naked Cardi being swarmed by reporters and paparazzi cameras.

It's unclear if "Press" is meant to be the first single from an upcoming project, or whether it is simply a standalone track.

Listen to Cardi B's new single below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

PRESS DROPS AT MIDNIGHT!

A post shared by MOSTHATEDCARDI (@iamcardib) on May 30, 2019 at 3:06pm PDT

Continue Reading

YG Says There's A Lot Of "Fake" Love After Nipsey Hussle

YG is fed up with the fake love that is surrounding Nipsey Hussle following the rapper's untimely death. YG recently stopped by The Breakfast Club on Thursday (May 30) to discuss the passing of his close friend and his new album, 4REAL 4REAL.

When asked how he felt about the seemingly artificial support for Nipsey in light of his death, YG suggested he was over it. "It's fake as f**k and it's like, my n***a like, you got all these fake ass motherf**kers living on planet Earth but the real ones is gone," he said around the 7:50 point of the video. "Take these fake n***as away, you feel me? Maybe we wouldn't be so sad."

Charlamagne Tha God then asked if he heard Joyner Lucas' song "Devil's Work," in which he references Nip's death and suggested that God take controversial leaders like Tomi Lahren and Donald Trump instead.

"Yeah I heard it," YG said. "I got a question mark for God right now. I don't understand this sh*t."

Although YG admitted that he is still trying to make sense of Nip's death, he said his daughter has played a huge role in helping him cope with his grief. "She made me really chill out a bit," he said of his daughter Harmony.

Watch YG's full interview on The Breakfast Club below.

Continue Reading

