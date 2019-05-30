R. Kelly Charged With 11 New Sex-Related Crimes In Chicago
Chicago prosecutors have charged R. Kelly with 11 new sex-related crimes. Some of the charges carry a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison, The Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Cook County prosecutors reportedly filed the new charges against Kelly on Thursday (May 30). The new charges include four counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, two counts of criminal sexual assault by force, two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse against a victim between the ages of 13 to 16. The charges reportedly pertain to a single victim.
If convicted of the four counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, Kelly could face a maximum of 30 years behind bars. As previously reported, Kelly is already facing 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse involving four women, three of whom were minors when the alleged abuse took place.
Kelly’s defense attorney, Steve Greenberg told the Sun-Times that he had received word of new charges from prosecutors but had not seen any filings in the case at this time.
This story is developing...