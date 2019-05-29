Regina Hall Named Host Of 2019 BET Awards

Next month will usher in the annual BET Awards and its host for the evening will administer the good times. Announced on Wednesday (May 29), actress Regina Hall will command the showcase set to take place in Los Angeles on June 23.

The Black Monday star recently garnered a cover story with The Hollywood Reporter where she discussed her career, her role on the aforementioned Showtime program, and the constant cycle of completing the work.

"When I first started, I thought you got to a place where it was done," she said. "You reached a level where people knew you and you were offered films and they were great—and that's true to a point, but it's not in the way that you think. There's always work." Hall's work was also recognized earlier this year when she won the New York Film Critics Circle (NYFCC) award for Best Actress.

The annual program will launch on Sunday (June 23) at 8 p.m. EST.