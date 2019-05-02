91st Annual Academy Awards - Press Room
Getty Images

Regina King Signs First-Look Deal With Netflix

May 2, 2019 - 10:24 am by J'na Jefferson

Emmy and Oscar-winner Regina King reportedly signed a multiyear, first-look deal with streaming giant, Netflix.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actress and the service have teamed up via King's production company, Royal Ties, and she will be developing film and television projects through the service.

"Regina King is a multifaceted talent both behind and in front of the camera," Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos said in a statement. "She's been a trailblazer for years, with boundless creativity and impeccable taste in projects, and we couldn't be more thrilled that she will bring her formidable talents to Netflix."

King shared an equal level of enthusiasm for her new project. Her sister, Reina King, will serve as Royal Ties' head of production.

"I am beyond thrilled to join the Netflix family," expressed King. "They are at the top of their game and as an artist I am so excited to come play in this wonderful sandbox they have created for storytellers."

King joins the ranks of other high-profile stars such as Beyonce and The Obamas, who have teamed up with Netflix for major, multi-project deals.

