Remy Ma Makes Bail After Arrest And Assault Charge

In April, reality television star Brittney Taylor claimed famed rapper Remy Ma assaulted her during an event at New York City's Irving Plaza. The reported incident resulted in the latter's arrest and charge of assault on Wednesday (May 1).

According to the Associated Press, the Bronx native has since been released on $1,500 bail and faces two charges: harassment and a misdemeanor assault. Both Remy and Taylor star on Love & HIp-Hop: New York. Taking to Instagram, Taylor posted a photo of herself with a black eye, captioning the image, per The Root: "I didn't wanna bring it to social media because it's pretty embarrassing not a good look tbh." The reported incident stemmed from an exchange of words, allegedly concerning a planned assault on Remy Ma's stepdaughter.

"This arrest demonstrates how serious this matter is—it is real life and not reality TV entertainment," Taylor's lawyer, Sanford Rubenstein, said in a statement. "The victim Brittney Taylor has confidence in our system of justice and will continue to fully cooperate with the authorities."

Previously, Remy Ma served six years in prison for intentional assault. She was released in 2014 on supervised parole (which is slated to end on August 1) and has since released chart-topping melodies like "All The Way Up," and gave birth to her now 4-month old daughter.

The Grammy-nominated artist's next court date is scheduled for May 24. Her lawyer Dawn Florio said, in a statement, "she's going to fight this to the end."