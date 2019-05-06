Remy Ma's Legal Team Issues Statement On Possible Evidence To Refute Assault Charge

In mid-April, reality television star Brittney Taylor stated that Grammy-nominated rapper Remy Ma assaulted her. The former claimed the "All The Way Up" artist punched her during an Irving Plaza concert, resulting in a black eye that Taylor publicized to a now deleted-Instagram post.

Now, according to TMZ, Remy's legal team says there's evidence to refute Taylor's claim. Home surveillance video reportedly shows Remy was at the residence during the time of the alleged incident. Additionally, her lawyer Dawn Florio states the venue has no video footage of the occurrence or photographic evidence of Taylor's injury from that evening. Reports state the alleged incident occurred around 9:30 p.m., but Remy didn't enter the venue until after 10:30 p.m.

In a statement issued to the press, Remy's rep asserts that their client continues to stay focused on her business endeavors and her family. The passage also calls into question Taylor's motives.

"In addition to the fact that Taylor bypassed numerous police officers that were on the scene to post allegations on her Instagram page and hired a civil lawyer, who is known for high profile lawsuits, both of Remy's lawyers assert there's credible evidence to support that this is a baseless case and nothing more than a money grab attempt."

With 85 days left on her five-year post-prison release supervision, the Bronx native remains steadfast on creating new music and promoting her various initiatives.