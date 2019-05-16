Rihanna Calls Out Alabama Governor Kay Ivey For Abortion Ban

Alabama has officially become the state with the most restrictive abortion law in the country. On Wednesday evening (May 15), Governor Kay Ivey signed the bill into state law, making abortion nearly illegal. There are no exemptions within the new law, not even in the instances of rape and incest. The Alabama Human Life Protection Act also makes sure that doctors who perform abortions during any stage in pregnancy could be criminally punished and face life in prison.

Naturally, the controversial law has received immense backlash from celebrities and regular citizens alike. One superstar who has spoken out against the law is Rihanna, who took to her Instagram page to condemn Governor Ivey for signing the bill.

"Take a look," she wrote in her caption. "These are the idiots making decisions for WOMEN in America. Governor Kay Ivey...SHAME ON YOU!!!!" Rihanna's post included a picture of the senators, 25 white men, who helped bring the law to fruition.

Since news of the bill came out earlier this week, social media has been in a frenzy. For the past few days, the hashtag #AbortionIsAWomansRight has been trending on Twitter. The topic has been flooded with women advocating for their constitutional right to get an abortion, and also condemning the actions of the politicians in Alabama.

"All women should be able to have an abortion. Abortions are a constitutional right, and by not allowing women to have abortions, you’re taking away their rights," one Twitter user wrote. Another user pointed out the fact that the ones who voted against abortion, never experienced it and don't have the "knowledge about the risks of illegal abortions."

